The Best Spatula To Reach For When Flipping Smash Burgers

There's a reason smash burgers are better than regular burgers, and it has a lot to do with geometry. You start with a round ball of ground meat and create as much surface area as possible, never mind the volume, for a superior crispy crust. A couple of kitchen tools can help you achieve this: a burger press, meat mallet, hamburger trowel, steak weight, or even the base of a pot (who knew?). However, it's not just about smashing the burger, you have to flatten, smash, scrape, and flip the burger patties to complete the perfect smash burger, and for that, you'll need a spatula.

Specifically, a stiff metal spatula. It has many names — a flipper or turner, but you'll know it by this: it has a wide body, thin blade, and strong frame. The body of a stiff metal spatula spans about 2 to 5 inches across. A wider metal blade is perfect for flipping burgers. Imagine using a much narrower blade — it'd hardly lift a patty off the grill while keeping it intact. And if it were, say, silicone instead of metal, the blade would be more pliable, making it less effective when scraping off a patty.

The stiff metal spatula's wideness allows for spreading those patties flat so you get plenty of surface area. This would be harder to achieve with a narrower blade. It wouldn't flatten the burger patty all at once, and in the worst case scenario, indent its frame right across your patty.