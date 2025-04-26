The Grocery Store Chain You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Whether it's directly from the farmers market or your local Costco, where you shop for your groceries says a lot about you. Your preferred choice depends on factors such as your location, the time of day you shop, the kinds of foods you enjoy, and, of course, your budget. In so, you could consider your go-to shopping chain as a reflection of your values: Do you value locality over price? Organic options over processed? Does the grocer offer delivery or pickup? Is it worth facing the Trader Joe's parking lot to get your hands on the latest viral item? These are the things we ask ourselves. From classic candies and comfort foods to wine and cheese pairings, your zodiac sign is equally as telling to the type of person you are as the food you eat. But the same thing goes for where you choose to get that food from — and possibly even more so.

Keep reading to discover which grocery store chain you are based on your zodiac sign. Even if it doesn't exactly align with where you stock up on pantry staples or buy your baked goods (because who says they have to be the same?), you might reconsider your options the next time you find your fridge in need of a restock.