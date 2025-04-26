The Grocery Store Chain You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Whether it's directly from the farmers market or your local Costco, where you shop for your groceries says a lot about you. Your preferred choice depends on factors such as your location, the time of day you shop, the kinds of foods you enjoy, and, of course, your budget. In so, you could consider your go-to shopping chain as a reflection of your values: Do you value locality over price? Organic options over processed? Does the grocer offer delivery or pickup? Is it worth facing the Trader Joe's parking lot to get your hands on the latest viral item? These are the things we ask ourselves. From classic candies and comfort foods to wine and cheese pairings, your zodiac sign is equally as telling to the type of person you are as the food you eat. But the same thing goes for where you choose to get that food from — and possibly even more so.
Keep reading to discover which grocery store chain you are based on your zodiac sign. Even if it doesn't exactly align with where you stock up on pantry staples or buy your baked goods (because who says they have to be the same?), you might reconsider your options the next time you find your fridge in need of a restock.
Aries
Aries start off the zodiac calendar on a hot and fiery note — they are the first of the fire signs, after all. Knowing that, it really comes as no surprise that these signs are stereotypically hot-headed and temperamental. But they also happen to be particularly competitive. That isn't to say they aren't also incredibly enjoyable to be around, as Aries are also known for being driven and passionate, courageous and loyal, and charismatic and confident — only, that's just as long as you're not someone they see as a competitor. Knowing that, we won't stand in the way of this spot's rightful place as the No. 1 grocery chain in the United States, according to a YouGov study: 7-Eleven.
Unlike the Aries' traits, this might come as a surprise — especially because most would consider 7-Eleven to be more of a gas station and convenience store than an actual place to purchase groceries. But 7-Elevens are undergoing some high-end expansions, and Aries have a way of surprising people. With over 13,000 locations across the country, each 7-Eleven is full of snacks, drinks, fresh foods, and a wide range of hot food options, like mini chicken quesadillas, potato wedges, and mini beef tacos, along with a selection of craft beer, wine, and cold-pressed juice.
While the chain might be a shocker, no one should be surprised that, of all the zodiac signs, the Aries similarly come in at No. 1. They wouldn't have it any other way.
Taurus
Most people know Taureses for being stubborn. But what many people fail to recognize is that it also goes hand-in-hand with all of the other characteristics that make them so loved — things like their patience, dependability, and grounded-ness. Still, knowing how much these signs value their routines and reliability, it's important that, if they were any grocery store chain, it would be one that both they and their friends and family could rely on to have just about anything they need. That's why the Taurus would be Meijer.
Not only is Meijer a major grocery chain that offers curbside pickup, but Tauruses will be able to cross every single thing off of their shopping list in one stop — be it food, clothing, toiletries, or any other basic necessity. And just like these signs' advice, Meijer is there to provide the logical, sound prices that folks can depend on. Sure, you might have to go a bit out of your way or wait in a long line during your shopping trip. But if you're willing to work with its less-than-ideal traits — whether it be in the case of a Meijer store or a Taurus themselves — you'll know you have a friend you can count on.
Gemini
Geminis are very misunderstood. Some have gone so far as to completely cut them off, simply because of their association with having multiple personalities. Represented by twins, you can understand where this association stems from. However, the only reason they're represented by twins is because they're so sociable and curious that, in order to be everywhere and do everything they want, they'd need to be able to be in two places at once. In fact, most people would benefit from giving these signs more of a chance. Being the busy social butterflies that they are, the Gemini is known for bringing the most unlikely of people together. So, naturally, the grocery store that they'd be does the same: Sprouts Farmers Market.
One of the unexpected benefits of shopping at Sprouts is that you'll get your pick from a wide selection of locally made items. As CEO Jack Sinclair once told Grocery Dive, "If it's being sold in a conventional supermarket or in a mass-market merchant, I would be disappointed that we're selling it at all."
Knowing that, you can expect to find the unexpected at this grocer. From the old dependables with short ingredients lists to the new-age health food items, Sprouts brings everything special from nearby under one roof, introducing you to something new and unexpected every single time you shop. Just like going out with a Gemini, you truly never know who or what you might find inside of Sprouts Farmers Market.
Cancer
Cancers are famous for being emotional and sentimental — maybe even a little bit too emotional and sentimental. While some have accused them of being emotionally manipulative, and they certainly aren't the easiest of people to get to know, these signs are likely to be the best friends you'll ever have, if you're lucky enough to get through their hard shells. Known for being loyal, caring, intuitive, and nurturing, Cancers put the people they love before all else. Because of their sentimentality, they value history and will prove their loyalty for years to come. Knowing that, it only makes sense that, if the Cancer were any grocery store chain, they'd have to be one of the oldest in the United States: Market Basket.
Founded in 1917 in Massachusetts, Market Basket has since expanded into 95 locations all across the Northeast. Not only is it known for delivering some of the most impressive prices in the area, but it's also famously one of the few major grocery chains that are still family-owned. Originally named Demoulas Market, Market Basket was passed down from the original founder to the founder's grandchildren. After a period of dramatics involving board members, employee protests, customer boycotts, and even feuding cousins, the grocer managed to maintain its family-owned status and even landed within the top five of Dunnhumby's U.S. grocery stores ranking in 2024.
Things might have gotten emotional, but the loyalty always remained. Even if it was mainly among customers.
Leo
Of all the zodiacs, Leos are the most associated with fame and fortune. It all goes hand-in-hand with their personalities, which naturally take center stage. These signs have big, bright personas that make them hard to ignore — and they seem to attract lots of drama into their lives, too. Ruled by the sun and represented by the lion, Leos love to lead and perform. While they do have a reputation for assuming the world revolves around them, it's all a part of their charm — that, or their need for attention and materialism, depending on how you look at it. Either way, the grocery store chain this sign would be, based on their zodiac, would fittingly have a similar reputation with the rich and famous: Erewhon.
With locations all across Los Angeles, Erewhon is known for being the most expensive grocery store in America — carrying things like $14 bottles of hydrogen-infused water and $88 flavored sea moss gel. The prices are enough to make anyone roll their eyes, drawing in the type of crowd that some people might argue represent everything that's bad about LA.
But these are also exactly the kind of things that attract these starry-eyed signs there in the first place: a thirst for money and stardom. Leos will know they made it once they get their very own Erewhon smoothie collab.
Virgo
Virgos are famous for being perfectionists, but they also somehow miraculously manage to be the most productive of all the zodiac signs. They just get a lot of confidence from getting things done. In fact, if you need help with something, they're the people to ask, because no matter what it is, they'll happily help out if it means they get to cross one more thing off their to-do lists. While their perfectionism can certainly get the best of them at times, it also tends to manifest in a lot of positive ways, too: One being that Virgos do a lot of healthy things throughout their day, including considering what the food they eat.
When it comes to your health, one rule with food is fairly simple: eat more whole foods and less processed ones. Seeing the Virgos' association with wellness, it only makes sense that they'd be the grocery store chain that aligns with that philosophy the most: Whole Foods, also known as one of the absolute best grocery stores for organic shopping.
Sure, Costco technically sells more organic produce, but Whole Foods tends to be the first grocer people think of when it comes to eating healthy. From items that will satisfy a variety of dietary restrictions to a wide selection of vitamins supplements and even beauty products, Whole Foods has everything Virgos could ever need to feel their absolute best.
Libra
Libras are known for their eye for aesthetics and their high-end tastes. This zodiac sign's need for balance lends them well to careers associated with design and curation, but they're hardly as materialistic as they might seem. In fact, Libras apply their association with balance to their relationships, too — valuing the people that bring balance into their own lives. In light of this juxtaposition, it's only right that the Libra be a grocery store chain that isn't known for aesthetics at all, where customers understand it's what's on the inside that counts. Following that line of thinking, they could only be Aldi.
Aldi is, essentially, Trader Joe's sibling — except it's the sibling that's equally as cool without trying as hard to be. Aldi doesn't have a cult Instagram following or trendy items, because it doesn't need them. Its customers understand that what they buy from Aldi is equally as special, and they don't need anyone to validate them for it either.
Full of private-label items at a fraction of the cost, people who shop at Aldi get all the same benefits of those who shop at Trader Joe's. Only they get bigger parking lots and less of the aesthetic and friendly shopping experience that keeps TJ's from working with grocery delivery and pickup services.
Scorpio
Of all the signs in the zodiac, Scorpios perhaps get the most mixed reviews — you either love them or you hate them. A lot of that has to do with how intense these signs tend to be, and the fact that the way any one person might perceive them depends largely on whichever side of the bed the Scorpio might've woken up on that day. That said, you really never know what they're thinking, because they don't always show it. Aside from their moodiness, these signs like to keep people guessing. In so, you really can never know what to expect from them.
While the grocery store these folks would be, based on their zodiac sign, is one that receives many more positive reviews than negative, it's equally as mysterious as these signs famously are in the sense you truly never know what you'll be leaving with. That's right, we're talking about Target.
Of course, you'll always find the things you need (and plan to buy) at Target — be it produce, cereal, olive oil, or frozen pizza. But it's all the unexpected things you don't need that will start to add up during a shopping trip. Skincare, home decor, new shoes, another water bottle, or an adult coloring book and a pack of shiny new colored pencils — it's all there at Target and begging to be thrown into your cart.
Sagittarius
If the saying "go big or go home" were a person — it'd be a Sagittarius. That is to say that, when these signs commit to something, they go all in. A lot of the ideas and goals they set for themselves tend to supersede what most people deem as possible, but these signs don't live by the limitations of anyone else. They tend to approach life with a more free-spirited point of view and are impressively accepting of change, adapting easily to whatever life throws at them. That alone should come in handy for them when shopping at the grocery store chain they'd be, based on their zodiac — especially since Costco is constantly moving products around.
There is perhaps no better manifestation of going big or going home as a Costco shopping trip, where bulk shopping and large-scale warehouses are the norm. But this chain is also a lot like the Sagittarius in the sense that it always finds a way to surprise you. For example, that abovementioned factoid that Costco sold more organic produce than any other grocery chain in America in 2024 — accounting for nearly 10% of all organic food sales.
A lot of loyal customers might not know that their memberships will work at Costco locations in other countries, as well. That, along with the excitement of never knowing what you'll stumble upon there, is sure to be useful for the travel-hungry Sagittarius.
Capricorn
Capricorns are represented by goats and are, of all the parts of the body, associated with the knees. That's because these signs are only interested in climbing upward and onwards, and never backwards, of course. Capricorns are incredibly goal-driven individuals, and they love responsibility. In turn, these signs demonstrate a kind of work ethic that is simply unmatched. That, paired with their natural born confidence and resilience, makes them especially succumbed to success. But that kind of drive comes with a catch — a big one being that they tend to hardly have time to cook at home. So, if they were any grocery store, they'd have to be one with an impressive selection of prepared food, and the answer here might be pretty obvious: Wegmans.
From roasted turkey with gravy to chicken Parmesan, and from veggie lo mein to shawarma chicken with rice, our taste testers tried and ranked several of the premade meals from Wegmans to make the Capricorns' choice much easier. But the truth is, they really couldn't go wrong with any of them. Just maybe skip the roast turkey and gravy — and be sure to take a peek at the grocer's wine selection. Knowing how hard these signs work, they'll deserve to enjoy a glass at the end of the day.
Aquarius
Given the "aqua" in this sign's name and the fact that it's represented by the water bearer, it may be surprising to discover that the Aquarius is an air sign — not a water sign. The water bearer association is actually said to symbolize this sign's humanitarian nature. These signs are non-conformists, and they regularly rebel against societal norms. It's partially why they're also known as the trendsetters of the zodiac. The Aquarius believe in speaking up for others, and unlike a lot of people, they actually follow their words through with action. Innovative and tech-savvy, not only does the Aquarius want to better the world — they also have all of the tools and the drive to do so.
Knowing all of that, it's much more likely that you'd find the Aquarius at your local farmer's market than any mainstream grocery chain. But if they had to be any one in America, they'd be the grocery store that's for everybody (even if the chain's locations don't necessarily reflect that): Trader Joe's. Even through years of food inflation, Trader Joe's has managed to keep its prices well below average, and it does so without sacrificing quality or service. TJ's is full of internet viral items that people want to get their hands on, all for a great price.
This can create somewhat chaotic shopping experiences — and parking lots, especially. But it also means that healthy, affordable, and convenient food is just a Trader Joe's trip away. What better grocer for the Aquarius?
Pisces
Pisces are represented by two fish swimming in opposite directions — an image that's symbolic of these signs' imaginative nature. But their dreaminess also comes with a tendency to be distracted. This, combined with their general unreliability that comes along with it, makes the Pisces notorious for one thing: being late. These signs are basically too much in their own worlds to be bothered with what time or even day it is. They simply can't be rushed. That's why, if they were any grocery chain in the U.S., they'd have to be Publix: the place where you wait an unbelievably long time for a sandwich.
Made on bread that's baked from scratch, Publix has the best grocery store sandwich deli by far. It's just that you never really know how long you'll be standing there waiting for it. You also can never be too sure that certain things will be stocked, which will only add to your wait time. None of that is to say these sammies aren't worth it, though.
With time to kill between the moment you order your sandwich and the moment you actually get to hold it in your hands, you'll easily be able to blow through your shopping list. You might even be able to dilly dally a little bit and veer off course of your list — which is good, because Pisces are sure to do so anyway.