The 5 Tips You Must Know To Avoid Burning Butter On The Stove

This is likely the most common tip you'll come across for preventing butter from burning, and with good reason. It's the simplest way to address the key issue with butter: its low smoke point. By adding oil (which, in most cases, has a higher smoke point), you're raising the smoke point of the whole mix. The milk solids in the butter will still burn at some point, but they will be more diluted by the oil.

This method won't be suitable for all recipes of course. Some dishes require you to measure your butter exactly, such as cakes or cookies, while a butter-based sauce needs the unadulterated taste. But when it comes to sauteing vegetables or pan frying meat, the combination of butter and oil gives you the perfect balance between taste and temperature.

When choosing an oil to add to butter, most advice calls for adding a neutral flavored oil with a high smoke point, such as canola oil. However, you can use the opportunity to enrich the taste of your dish. Something like sesame oil has a lower smoke point than other oils but one that is still higher than that of butter, and the combination would make for a luxurious fried rice.