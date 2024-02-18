Why It Pays To Cook Fried Rice In Butter Instead Of Oil

Once you've learned how to cook fried rice the way Chinese restaurants do, having leftover rice will never become an issue again. But if you want to expand your fried-rice game further, try making Japanese-style fried rice the next time. Whenever you find yourself craving that flavor-packed side dish that's served in teppanyaki restaurants, you can make your own version at home by frying rice in butter.

That's one of the major differences between how Chinese and Japanese restaurants prepare fried rice. Whereas the former only uses oil, the latter cooks leftover grains with butter (plus soy sauce). We know that adding butter to a pot of steamed rice already infuses a richer flavor to the dish so just imagine how much tastier it can get when you fry the rice in it. Butter also makes the Japanese version feel creamier, especially since restaurants typically use the short-grain rice used in making sushi, whereas Chinese fried rice is all about fluffy long grains that have some firmness and bite to them.

Since it has a low smoke point, the idea of frying with butter might give you pause since fried rice calls for cooking in very high heat to achieve that desired, slightly crisped-up texture. One tip when using butter is to mix it with oil so you can cook the rice at a high temperature. Stir the butter constantly in the pan, too, so you don't have to worry about burning it while making your homemade Japanese fried rice.