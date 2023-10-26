Chinese Vs Japanese Fried Rice: What's The Difference?

In the wonderful world of Asian cooking, there are few dishes more iconic than fried rice. Its popularity can be attributed to how easy it is to make, how versatile the ingredient list can be, and, of course, how delicious it is. In our globalized world, you can find fried rice variations from Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, India, and more, but China is credited with inventing the very first fried rice recipe. It should be noted that the fried rice dishes you eat in any given country are likely to reflect that country's preferences. So, if you order Japanese fried rice at a restaurant in the United States, you are likely eating something that should properly be called American fried rice. The same goes for, say, France or Brazil.

With so many styles of such a simple dish, it's not always clear which kind you're eating unless you know the history. Let's take two of the most famous fried rice recipes — the Chinese and Japanese versions — and show just how different they are despite the obvious similarities. As with most foods, the differences ultimately come down to ingredients and preparation. If you zoom out, it's obvious that the dishes are two leaves on the same branch, but small differences can have a big impact on how your dinner tastes.