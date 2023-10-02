A Little Canola Oil Will Help Prevent Butter From Burning Too Quickly

Browning butter is a culinary process that unlocks a rich, nutty flavor, transforming this humble ingredient into liquid gold. However, it can be a delicate dance between achieving that heavenly browned perfection and accidentally burning the butter, resulting in a bitter taste. Luckily, there's a simple trick that will help you prevent burning the butter, and it calls for another simple ingredient: canola oil.

To fully appreciate the brilliance of canola oil, let's first understand why browning butter can be a bit tricky. Butter is composed of milk solids and water. When heated, the milk solids caramelize and turn brown, imparting that delightful aroma and flavor that is so delicious. However, these milk solids are also delicate and can easily scorch and become bitter if the heat is too high or the butter is left unattended.

Canola oil, with its neutral flavor and high smoke point, comes to the rescue as the perfect partner for browning butter. Its neutral taste won't overshadow the rich, nutty notes of the browned butter, and its high smoke point means it can withstand the heat of the pan during the browning process without burning.