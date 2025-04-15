23 Decadent Desserts You Can Make With 7 Ingredients Or Less

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If it seems that every day is busier than the next, you're not alone. Many of us are trying to balance a busy work, school, and personal life. Part of this balance can mean making small changes to your habits and routines to fit everything into your schedule, while still ensuring that you're able to enjoy good friends and family, good times, and, of course, good food. If you're planning a get-together with friends or loved ones — or are simply looking to satisfy your sweet tooth — many dessert recipes can look overwhelming. They have too many ingredients and require too much time out of your busy schedule to prepare.

Fortunately, there are options that won't require you to make sacrifices when it comes to taste. We've pulled together a list of decadent desserts that can be made with seven ingredients or less — helping you simplify prep and save money at the grocery store, all while ensuring that you're able to share something absolutely scrumptious with those that you care about.