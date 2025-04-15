14 Ingredients To Upgrade Your Zucchini Bread

As a plant-based recipe designer and chef, I'm always looking for ways to sneak more fruits and veggies into recipes. Luckily, there are endless ways to hide veggies in your everyday meals — carrots in cake, spinach in smoothies, or butternut squash in pasta sauce to name a few. But, perhaps the most classic and mouthwatering sneaky veggie dish is zucchini bread. And the best part is that zucchini isn't making an appearance just because it's healthy; it plays a much bigger role.

The vegetable is extremely water-dense with a mild and sweet flavor. Baking it right into your bread ensures moisture retention, which creates a wonderful, dense texture. The zucchini must be shredded raw or blended up in your food processor for the most moist zucchini bread. Besides the main component, other ingredients can upgrade your zucchini bread.

When buying zucchini squash for a sweet bread, be sure to select the smallest-sized produce. While it might be impressive to grow a large veggie in your garden, the smaller ones are jam-packed with flavor and are generally much more delicate and sweet. A typical zucchini bread recipe generally calls for sugar, flour, eggs, zucchini, vanilla, a leavening agent, cinnamon, and oil. Let's see what else can make zucchini bread sing.