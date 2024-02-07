14 Uses For A Jar Of Applesauce

Whether you're making something for a vegan friend or you forgot eggs or butter on your last shopping run, applesauce is the answer to your baking conundrums. Substituting applesauce for other essential baking ingredients is a well-known kitchen hack to the point where you might think of it as magical. Eggs are commonly used as binders in most baking recipes, which can be replicated with applesauce. The fruit also keeps the baked goods soft. However, don't rely on applesauce to provide the same leavening properties that eggs usually impart. If your recipe needs lift, you'll want to lean on baking powder and baking soda.

Applesauce can also replace oil or butter in a recipe, with the apples providing moisture and texture. Be aware, however, that applesauce can make the end result denser than a traditional recipe that contains eggs and butter. However, this heavier texture tends to play well with the warming flavor that the applesauce imparts to the recipe.