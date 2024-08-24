The Super Easy Trick For Ultra Moist Zucchini Bread

Zucchini bread is surely one of the best and tastiest ways to make use of this summer squash. When your garden is seemingly overrun with the squash and you've run out of other ways to add it to every meal, you're bound to whip up a loaf or two of the bread to share with loved ones or eat for breakfast yourself. The squash has a ton of moisture; it makes up about 95% of the vegetable. So, when you add the zucchini to your standard quick bread recipe, you'll find that it makes it far more tender and soft. And the best part is, you probably can't taste the zucchini anyway!

The go-to method for most people for adding zucchini to baked goods, like cakes and loaves, is to grate it right into the batter. But, the better way to make your loaf extra moist is to instead puree the squash before adding it to the recipe. Not only does this method save your poor knuckles from having a run-in with the box grater, but it also amplifies the moisture content much more, since pureeing the squash gives it a thicker, more viscous consistency. You also won't have to worry about those small, distracting flecks of squash that inevitably get stuck in your teeth.