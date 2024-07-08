Canned Crushed Pineapple Is Key To A Moist Carrot Cake

If you've ever had a dry carrot cake, you know just how awful it can be. In a carrot cake, you get all the wonderful tastes of the carrot, as well as the aromatic spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, but if the cake is a sandy, dry amalgamation of all those flavors, then not even the delectable cream cheese frosting can fix it; texture can make or break a cake. So, how do you prevent a dry carrot cake? For the quickest and most effective way, use crushed, canned pineapples.

Why pineapple? Taste-wise, pineapple has a strong flavor that doesn't work in other cakes but blends well with the other strong flavors in carrot cake. The fruit also adds a tinge of sweetness to the spicy cake. But pineapple works best because of its water content; pineapples are naturally about 86% water. Additionally, pineapples maintain much of this water content (sitting around 83% water) when canned.

Canned pineapple is also the best option to add to carrot cake because it lacks the enzyme bromelain. Fresh pineapples contain this protein-killing enzyme, but the enzyme is destroyed in the canning process due to high heat. This means potential gluten issues are avoided in the baking process. Using any canned pineapples is theoretically fine, though crushed is the recommended way to avoid making your carrot cake a pineapple cake.