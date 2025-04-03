Forget The Walnuts And Use This Nut For Your Next Banana Bread

First of all, pistachios are great to have on hand so you can make a mean traditional cannoli whenever you want. This is only a partial joke. This writer may or may not have pistachio stashes at home specifically for cannoli. That said, the taste is the big reason you want to try this swap out. Pistachios have a roasted, earthy taste like most other nuts, but stand out with their unique edge of sweetness. They're also described as fresh and buttery, with slight hints of citrus notes for a truly complex taste. These types of flavors pair well with the mellow, gentle notes of fruity sweetness from bananas, infusing banana bread with a delicate but refined richness and earthiness that walnuts are a little too bold to bring.

Texture is another big one. Walnuts are pretty tender and soft, especially when you stick them in batter and bake them in a hot oven. By comparison, a pistachio holds onto its hard texture a bit longer. By mixing finely ground pistachio into your banana bread dough, you'll have an evenly dispersed mix that allows you to enjoy a bit of crunch in every bite. The nuts soften a little as they bake so you don't have to worry about it being too crunchy. All in all, it's a tasty new way to eat your banana bread, and it takes no effort or time to try, so what have you got to lose?