13 Mistakes To Avoid At An Omakase Restaurant, According To Experts

Let go of the wheel and put your chef in the driver seat. In essence, that's what it means to dine at an omakase restaurant. The Japanese phrase translates to "I leave it up to you," and most often, that results in a fresh, seasonally driven menu with 10 to 20 carefully crafted courses. Generally, seating is reservation-only and set along an intimate chef's counter. Service usually lasts around two hours, meaning that dishes are served at a pretty quick clip. Come hungry, as you won't want to miss a single bite. After all, the experience of dining omakase comes at a premium price tag.

To help you prepare for your special evening, I spoke with industry experts about what mistakes to avoid at an omakase restaurant. Get thoughtful insights from chef Phillip Frankland Lee, a Sushi by Scratch co-founder who's received Michelin stars and other prestigious accolades. As of this writing, his nigiri-centric concept has 12 locations in foodie destinations, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and beyond. I also connected with leadership at Ukiyo Omakase, an acclaimed restaurant that opened in Denver in 2024. Quickly, it's built an impressive reputation thanks to beverage director Jeremiah Watson and chef Phaseuth "Paul" Sananikone, who curates the eatery's globally inspired rotating menus.

Recently, I visited both restaurants as an omakase first-timer, and though initially nervous, I felt entirely at ease with these tips in mind. From improper etiquette to picky eating, here's what not to do during an omakase experience.