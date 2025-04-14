13 Mistakes To Avoid At An Omakase Restaurant, According To Experts
Let go of the wheel and put your chef in the driver seat. In essence, that's what it means to dine at an omakase restaurant. The Japanese phrase translates to "I leave it up to you," and most often, that results in a fresh, seasonally driven menu with 10 to 20 carefully crafted courses. Generally, seating is reservation-only and set along an intimate chef's counter. Service usually lasts around two hours, meaning that dishes are served at a pretty quick clip. Come hungry, as you won't want to miss a single bite. After all, the experience of dining omakase comes at a premium price tag.
To help you prepare for your special evening, I spoke with industry experts about what mistakes to avoid at an omakase restaurant. Get thoughtful insights from chef Phillip Frankland Lee, a Sushi by Scratch co-founder who's received Michelin stars and other prestigious accolades. As of this writing, his nigiri-centric concept has 12 locations in foodie destinations, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and beyond. I also connected with leadership at Ukiyo Omakase, an acclaimed restaurant that opened in Denver in 2024. Quickly, it's built an impressive reputation thanks to beverage director Jeremiah Watson and chef Phaseuth "Paul" Sananikone, who curates the eatery's globally inspired rotating menus.
Recently, I visited both restaurants as an omakase first-timer, and though initially nervous, I felt entirely at ease with these tips in mind. From improper etiquette to picky eating, here's what not to do during an omakase experience.
Using hand towels improperly
Shortly before the dining experience, guests are generally provided with a damp, neatly rolled hand towel. These are known as oshibori, which derives from a Japanese word that means "to wring." Depending on the restaurant or season, towels may be refreshingly cool or warm and comforting. Tempting as it may be, chef Phillip Frankland Lee emphasizes, "They are not meant for wiping your face or utensils." Cleansing your hands is the only right way to use oshibori.
If your host offers an oshibori with tongs, use it promptly and return it to the individual. Alternatively, rest the towel to the side of your seating area for collection. Sometimes, oshibori will be supplied on a tray. In these instances, place the towel back on the tray after use. Staff may collect it, but depending on the restaurant, you may keep an oshibori through the meal. This is especially true when the menu centers around sushi which may be eaten by hand. After taking a bite, wipe your fingertips to cleanse any residue from that delicious sticky rice.
Overlooking chopstick etiquette
"Traditionally, sushi was considered street food in Japan and was meant to be eaten with the hands," explains chef Phillip Frankland Lee. For that reason, some omakase restaurants will not offer chopsticks at all — a relief to those who have yet to grasp the skill. But if the menu spans beyond nigiri and other types of sushi, chopsticks are to be expected.
Frankland Lee encourages that, in these cases, it's best to follow proper etiquette. "Avoid sticking them upright in rice, as this resembles a funeral ritual, and refrain from laying them across your plate unless you're finished eating. Use a chopstick rest, if available." As far as proper form, place one chopstick between the webbing of your thumb and index finger. Help stabilize it with your ring finger and keep this stick stationary. Now, hold the second chopstick like a pen, pinching it between the tips of your thumb and index finger. Have this chopstick rest on the first knuckle of your middle finger for additional support. Grasp firmly, bending your index and middle fingers to move only the second chopstick up and down. This way, the chopsticks should not cross, which traditionally is considered taboo.
However, don't get too hung up on correctness and just do your best. Unless you're using your chopsticks as drumsticks, the restaurant is likely to extend a generous amount of grace.
Talking through omakase course introductions
With a celebratory ambiance and the sake flowing, it can be easy to get caught up in conversation. But when a new dish arrives in front of you and your dinner peers, that's your queue to momentarily hush. Before eating, allow the chef to introduce each course and listen closely, as you're likely to learn something new. For example, did you know that different cuts of tuna offer varying flavors and textures? Or that, in Japan, some farm-raised fish are fed mandarin oranges to naturally impart the meat with a citrus taste? As they say, you are what you eat!
Along with fascinating culinary insights, these introductions allow you to better appreciate the meal. Oftentimes, featured ingredients are seasonal, difficult to source, or, in the case of generational recipes, greatly sentimental to the chef. It might seem like one simple bite. But at an omakase restaurant, every slice and dice is done with a high level of intention. At the start of each course, let the chef have the stage out of respect for them, their craft, and other guests.
Waiting to enjoy each omakase course
Once each guest has received their dish and the course has been introduced, it's wise not to delay. Chef Phillip Frankland Lee explains, "Sushi is best enjoyed as soon as it's served to preserve its texture and temperature, so it's generally recommended to eat it immediately."
However, know that it's usually acceptable to snap a photo or two. But save the social media posting for later, as there's another key reason to enjoy each dish promptly: the chef's timing. Bear in mind, they may be crafting up to 20 courses! This demands a huge amount of coordination. Some omakase restaurants also have multiple nightly seatings, so maintaining pace is crucial. The service rate is likely to have been rehearsed many times prior, ensuring that no guest feels rushed. Therefore, there's no need to shovel down your dish. Simply be mindful about not lingering too long, both for the benefit of the chef and the quality of your meal.
Eating dish components separately
Some omakase restaurants, especially those that specialize in sushi, design dishes to be enjoyed in a single bite. Though you may want to draw out each course with several nibbles, remember the age-old adage of "quality over quantity." The chef has carefully enhanced each piece with an exact morsel of wasabi or the perfect scoop of caviar. Those gorgeous garnishes will taste even better when combined with all other components. Even beyond sushi, it's advised not to pick apart your dish and disrupt its delicate balance. When multiple bites are involved, the chef will likely explain how to best enjoy the course during its introduction. Pay attention or, as chef Phillip Frankland Lee notes, "When in doubt, ask!"
Also, keep in mind that wasting food is seen as disrespectful in Japanese culture. Within reason, if you have an allergy or aversion to a particular ingredient, most omakase restaurants can accommodate. Be a good guest by being forthright with your needs, rather than leaving any precious bites left on your plate.
Not flipping nigiri and missing out on flavor
"At an omakase restaurant, it's often recommended to flip the nigiri upside down," comments chef Paul Sananikone. Indeed, this is the proper way to eat nigiri to ensure the fish stands out. Given that the fast-paced menu may feature 10 or more courses, it's easy for the experience to feel a bit like a blur (especially with a Japanese whisky in hand).
This intentional practice of turning over the piece encourages a moment of mindfulness. Notice the texture and taste of the fish — is it mild and buttery, punchy and umami-rich, smoky after a quick torch, or perhaps tangy from a brush of ponzu glaze? As Sananikone notes, flipping your nigiri also allows the yakumi, or garnish, to reach your tastebuds first. These more nuanced flavors can be overpowered by the sweetness of the sticky rice, so don't overlook this expert tip.
Seasoning with extra soy sauce
When it comes to omakase menus, chef Paul Sananikone says, "Each dish is thoughtfully crafted with specific ingredients and flavor profiles designed to be enjoyed as presented." In other words, it's best to hold off on the extra soy sauce. However, as chef Phillip Frankland Lee notes, personal preferences vary, and most restaurants want guests to enjoy their meal above all else. He says, "If you choose to add soy sauce, a good practice is to dip the fish side lightly rather than submerging the rice, as too much soy sauce can overwhelm the delicate flavors of the sushi."
Whatever you do, don't mix wasabi into your soy sauce. While one of the more common mistakes at a Japanese restaurant, doing so takes away from the unique qualities of both ingredients. Plus, there's no way to tailor the amount of wasabi per bite, and some fish — like fatty tuna — benefit from a little extra. More than likely, you didn't know that — but your chef does! Sananikone affirms, "Part of the omakase experience is trust — you are placing your confidence in the chef's expertise and craftsmanship."
Passing up the beverage pairings
Chef Phillip Frankland Lee describes an omakase menu and its beverage pairings as "two halves of one whole experience." Don't pass up the suggested drinks, which at most restaurants can be made with or without alcohol.
If you choose to imbibe in a little booze, be mindful about your selections. Jeremiah Watson says, "The best beverage pairings for an omakase experience are those that enhance the flavors of the food without overpowering them. Beverages like sake, beer, and wine naturally complement the dishes, creating a harmonious balance when paired thoughtfully." If you need help navigating the menu, which likely will feature several types of sake, ask questions or opt for a recommendation. Beverage directors like Watson will be well familiar with the selection.
Additionally, to best enjoy your meal, be conscious of how much liquor you consume. Watson notes that, in Japan, there are two popular ways to consume spirits: mizuwari and oyuwari. "Mizuwari involves cutting a spirit with water, while oyuwari is made by diluting a spirit with hot water," he explains. "... The idea is to reduce the alcohol content to around 10-15%, as drinking spirits straight can overpower your taste buds, making it harder to fully appreciate the subtle flavors of the food." So, before you order some Suntory on the rocks, consider a mizuwari whisky cocktail or perhaps a fizzy highball instead. You don't want alcohol to take up more than its half of the omakase experience.
Being late to your omakase restaurant reservation
Tardiness is never a good look, but especially at an omakase restaurant. "Because omakase is a highly coordinated experience, significant delays can disrupt the flow of service and impact the overall dining experience," says chef Phillip Frankland Lee. Beverage director Jeremiah Watson affirms that while late arrivals may receive their set menu items, they'll miss out on course introductions. Plus, temperature-sensitive dishes like sushi should not sit around for any significant duration, both from a flavor and food safety standpoint.
But what if there's rush hour traffic? Recognizing that delays happen, most omakase restaurants build in a bit of a buffer. Prior to a chef's presentation, some serve welcome cocktails or even complimentary canapés — which, more than likely, you won't want to miss. As Frankland Lee notes, "Guests should be mindful of their reservation time to ensure they get the most out of the evening."
If there's any chance you may miss your booking entirely, be sure to cancel your reservation as far in advance as possible. Not only is this respectful of the restaurant and prospective guests, but it may save you a hefty chunk of change, as many establishments will charge a fee for last-minute cancellations or no-shows.
Not sharing dietary restrictions in advance
Given that omakase restaurants involve prix fixe menus and particular pacing, it's especially important for guests to communicate dietary needs in advance. "Without advance notice of restrictions, guests risk being exposed to allergens," says chef Paul Sananikone. "Additionally, failure to inform [staff] ahead of time may result in missing out on pre-prepared courses, as there may not be enough time to make adjustments." However, as chef Phillip Frankland Lee notes, "A skilled chef can typically modify dishes on the fly to create an equally delicious experience." Still, there's no need to place stress on the kitchen or potentially miss out on tasty alternatives.
Note that, even with advanced notice, select restrictions are difficult or impossible to accommodate at some omakase restaurants. Frankland Lee explains, "The most challenging restriction to accommodate is a soy allergy. ... Similarly, mushroom and vegetarian/vegan restrictions are quite limiting." Sananikone adds that if you have an aversion to raw fish or seafood, you should probably skip an omakase experience and dine at other types of Japanese restaurants instead.
Ignoring the upscale ambiance
From a set menu to the need for reservations, omakase spots have all the signs that you're eating in a fine dining restaurant. Chef Phillip Frankland Lee says, "We understand that, for many guests, omakase is a special occasion, and we want the ambiance to reflect that." Though recommended attire varies by restaurant, smart casual is generally the minimum you should aim for — think dark jeans, collared button-downs, and nice blouses. When in doubt, ask the eatery ahead of time or scroll through online reviews and photos. Classier spots may warrant an even greater step up from your everyday style.
As at any restaurant, basic dining etiquette applies during an omakase experience. Most importantly, be gracious towards the restaurant's staff and other guests. Chef Paul Sananikone says, "Those seated at the chef's counter are encouraged to engage with the chefs and fellow diners, adding a personal touch to the experience." However, be mindful of your volume and maybe save any debates for another occasion.
While the ambiance at most omakase restaurants is upscale, don't let that intimidate you. The chef's counter is likely to include guests of varying backgrounds, and more than likely, all will share a passion for phenomenal food. Lean into that common ground, be curious, and simply act polite.
Lacking courtesy around cell phone use
Chef Phillip Frankland Lee admits, "Some omakase restaurants discourage phone use." Make sure to read your reservation's fine print or pose this query in advance, as select eateries even prohibit particular phone uses, such as taking a call or snapping photos. However, at other restaurants, the latter is often encouraged. "Cell phones, as well as professional cameras for photos or videos, are welcome at our omakase restaurant," comments chef Paul Sananikone. "We don't view this as disrespectful; instead, we encourage guests to capture and share the memories of their special evening."
Frankland Lee echoes this sentiment, saying that, oftentimes, chefs take pride in putting on a show. But he clarifies that mindful phone use is key, adding, "Snapping a quick photo or video is totally fine, but activities like taking calls or FaceTiming can be disruptive to other guests and staff." Besides, why not take the opportunity to interact with those directly in front of you? Many omakase counters only have around a dozen seats. With your phone put away, perhaps you'll make a few new friends in the intimate space.
Failing to have an open mind at an omakase restaurant
"The best way to enjoy an omakase experience is with an open mind and a sense of curiosity," affirms chef Phillip Frankland Lee. Even if you've long believed that scallops are rubbery or squid is too chewy, consider that there are many different ways to prepare fish — and one of the biggest, most common mistakes is overcooking. You may have had undesirable experiences at other eateries, but more than likely, a chef at an upscale omakase restaurant is an expert at their craft. Push aside any doubts and give every course a try, because even those you think you won't like may surprise you.
For example, during my most recent omakase outing, the chef presented a dish featuring a raw egg. It's been a long time since I've popped a runny yolk (partially because of rising costs, but also due to a prior food poisoning experience). Regardless, I boldly went for the dish, which turned out to be one of my favorites from the night.
Frankland Lee concludes, "Trust the chef, embrace new flavors, and most importantly, have fun! There's no wrong way to appreciate beautifully prepared sushi." The same rings true for any other special on an omakase menu.