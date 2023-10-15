The Right Way To Use The Wet Towel When Dining At A Japanese Restaurant

It might be hot, humid, and sweltering outside the doors of the Japanese restaurant you've just entered, but that rolled-up wet mini towel isn't meant for your forehead or any other part of your body — besides your hands. Presented either as cool or warm depending on the season, these moist towels can either be made out of a reusable piece of fabric or a material that is meant to be placed into the trash after use. Referred to as both oshibori and otefuki, this welcoming offering is intended for guests to clean their hands with before tucking into their delicious Japanese dishes.

As tempting as it might be to use this little towel on your face or neck, that action is not a preferred use. Instead, wipe your hands and place the towel back onto the table with the used area folded on the inside. When the oshibori is presented on a tray, it is customary to set the towel back onto the tray; however, if the towel was offered as is, perhaps extended by a server holding tongs, you can simply set the used towel onto the table off to the side of your seating area.