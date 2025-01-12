9 Cuts Of Tuna, Explained

There is nothing so decadently pleasurable as sampling a perfectly prepared cut of tuna. To devour a piece of kama toro is to experience a luxuriant, melt-in-the-mouth experience, while a slither of senaka akami cut delivers a meaty, umami-filled moment of joy.

Tuna is one of the world's best-known and most widely consumed fish in the U.S., where we eat over one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna each year, but the magnificent tuna fish is so much more than the tins on supermarket shelves. The finest cuts of tuna are fat-marbled, meaty delicacies that sell for thousands of dollars and are highly prized by the world's most celebrated chefs.

Preparing a tuna is a rare skill that takes years to perfect. In top restaurants, the finest tuna are aged between several days to a few weeks under stringently controlled conditions to allow the flavors to develop. Once ready, the fish is filleted, a skill that takes top sushi itamae between four and ten years to finesse. In Japanese, where huge value is placed on appreciating the delicate flavors that make up each part of the fish, the art of fish cutting is nearly 900 years old.

With large bluefin tuna selling for upwards of a million dollars, the onus is on top chefs to develop an in-depth understanding of their anatomy, including how to age it, fillet it, and the best way to prepare and serve each cut. So, to help us explore the intricacies of the tuna, we've gathered eight highly celebrated chefs from across the globe.