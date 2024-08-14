Tuna Heads Are The Underrated Fish Cut You Need To Try

Tuna fish is a popular canned food that graces many grocery store shelves. You'll also find fresh tuna filets in the butcher case and frozen tuna steaks in the freezer section. While these are the most frequently eaten choices, the meat comes from the body of the tuna. But the head features a lot of meat, as well, and is often overlooked. As a result, it may not even register on your fishy radar as good eats. This underrated cut of tuna is a shame to waste, though, and who knows, it could become your new favorite cut of fish.

To help us guide you through the ins and outs of a tuna's head, we spoke with celebrity chef and fisherman, Andrew Zimmern, about what it takes to enjoy this somewhat rare delicacy, from sustainably sourcing it to serving it with Asian-inspired condiments and sides. When tuna is processed, the head typically gets tossed aside and forgotten, at least here in the U.S. "I think that Americans have unfairly relegated [fish heads] to the dustbin of food," says Zimmern. As one of his favorite dishes, the head of a tuna is a go-to cut of fish for Zimmern, whether he's overseas or at home in the States. "Fish head soups are popular all over the world. Fish head stews are popular all over the world," he tells us.