Noten Is The Fatty Cut Of Tuna That's Truly A Rare Find

There are several different types of noten. The taste and application of each of these types of fish will vary — but not as you might think. Ramirez explains that the taste of grouper and snapper noten is a little milder than that of tuna. "When it comes to tuna, the minerality isn't as pronounced as the regular meat in the body," the sushi chef says. "Actually, when it comes to groupers and jacks, it's very similar [to the taste of other cuts] as well."

Ramirez tells us that the main factor that sets these fish apart from the others, in turn making them desirable for this cut, is their shape and size. Snappers, which can be used for noten, are more narrow-bodied, while tunas, jacks, and groupers are wider fish, so they're going to have, as he says, "more room [in the head] to carry meat." As a result, there may be some variation in price between these different varieties of fish and the noten that comes from them. So while you can get noten from other, smaller species of fish, it's easier to pull the meat out when you have more room to work around — and get a larger cut for your labors.