What's The Difference Between Maki Sushi And Nigiri?

You're probably more accustomed to seeing maki sushi labeled as rolls, though that's only a small part of the maki sushi genre. Maki sushi is also sometimes referred to as makizushi or norimaki. This type can be broken down into four subcategories: hosomaki, uramaki, futomaki, and temaki.

Hosomaki are known as thin rolls because they're quite small. If you order a spicy tuna roll, and it comes out with tiny pieces that pop into your mouth, that's hosomaki. Usually, it's just the fish, rice, and seaweed with maybe a sauce or a piece of cucumber inside. Uramaki are inside-out rolls and are so-called because the rice is on the outside of the roll, followed by seaweed, with the fish and other ingredients in the middle. Futomaki are called fat rolls because they're filled with lots of ingredients. They're very similar to uramaki; only the rice and seaweed have swapped places.

And finally, temaki are hand rolls. Not every sushi restaurant has hand rolls listed on the menu, but you should be able to ask for one if you want. They look like a seafood ice cream cone with all the ingredients typical of other maki sushi arranged in holdable form. There's no limit to what's possible with sushi, which seems unlikely given how few ingredients are involved. Maki sushi is a restaurant staple, and you will often see it highlighted on the menu as the main course.