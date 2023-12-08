Bulgari's Michelin-Starred Hōseki Restaurant Only Has Room For 9 Guests

If you want to visit Dubai's Michelin-starred Hōseki restaurant, you'll need to plan ahead. The restaurant was designed to seat only nine guests to ensure the best possible meal for each diner. Dining at this sleek restaurant focuses on the interactions between the guests and chef Masahiro Sugiyama in a Japanese culinary experience known as omakase. The term can be translated to "I leave it to you" and means that the chef creates unique tasting menus specifically for each guest. When omakase is prepared and served, it is as if a chef has welcomed diners into his or her own home to showcase the ingredients and style of cooking that are held dear.

The 4th-floor windows at Hōseki gaze out over Dubai's twinkling skyline, so although the space is intimate, a sense of expansion accompanies the experience. The minimalist, elegant decor emphasizes the meticulousness of each presented plate, and without gaudy designs distracting guests, diners can fully focus on the carefully-plated ingredients set in front of them.