The 4 Breakfast Meats With The Highest Protein, And Which To Avoid
Protein is the answer to the age-old adage of breakfast being the most important meal of the day. The nutrient is vital for keeping you full longer throughout the day, preventing the energy crash or hunger cravings that usually creep in at midday. Eating something before running out the door in the morning is definitely better than nothing, but if you want to feel your best, what you put on your plate matters.
There are a myriad of breakfast meats to choose from, with some having a healthier reputation than others. However, not every praised breakfast meat is the right pick for someone looking to boost their morning protein intake. Turkey bacon, for example, does have its benefits, but the strips of meat don't have the highest amount of protein compared to its counterparts. Thankfully, there are underrated picks and beloved breakfast meats that are perfect for filling your plate with more protein.
Bulk up your breakfast with turkey breast
Turkey breast being one of the most protein-rich breakfast meats should come as no surprise to anyone. Lean meat is a favorite amongst gym-goers thanks to its ability to aid in muscle-building. One serving of turkey breast, or three ounces, has up to 25.6 grams of protein, which is a significant amount of the 46-56 grams some experts recommend you get in a day.
Benefits aside, turkey breast's slightly sweet flavor makes for a truly delicious breakfast ingredient. The mild meat tastes great on practically every breakfast sandwich, meshing with the flavors of whatever it's paired with. If you want to bring out its sweet side a little more, add leftover turkey breast to a croissant or bagel with cranberry sauce, along with cream cheese and lettuce. For something savory with an extra boost of protein, pair the turkey breast with a fried egg, sliced avocado, and sauteed mushrooms.
To take your food on-the-go, pop some turkey breast into these egg white breakfast cups. When finely chopped, the meat fills the egg cups with a tender, savory flavor. You can pair the turkey with the spinach and peppers in the original recipe or opt for tomatoes, arugula, and a sprinkle of mozzarella instead.
Smoked salmon is more than just a salty snack
While salmon does add a pretty pop of coral to avocado toast and bagels, the fish is far more than just a decorative part to your breakfast. One serving, or 3.5 ounces, of smoked salmon contains up to 18 grams of protein. With its rich, fatty flavor and salty finish, it won't be hard to get your fill with a few slices of smoked salmon.
Aside from placing it on toast or sandwiches, there are so many dishes that are elevated with a touch of smoked salmon. Placing it on top of a salad along with other ingredients is the second best way to enjoy bagel toppings. Add pieces of smoked salmon and sliced boiled eggs to a bed of mixed greens, arugula, or spinach. Capers or pickled red onions can add a pungent bite to things, while goat cheese or brie gives the breakfast salad a creamy finish.
Smoked salmon also works well to turn fish tacos into a hearty morning meal. Line the inside of the tortilla with cream cheese and pile some scrambled eggs on top, followed by pieces of smoked salmon. Add sliced avocado on top, as well as some sauteed mushrooms and peppers. For a herbaceous finish, place fresh cilantro or dill in the taco and enjoy.
Corned beef is an underrated breakfast pick
Corned beef doesn't always come to mind when one thinks of breakfast meat, but it should be enjoyed on more than just St. Patrick's Day. Not only does its savory, spiced flavor rival other breakfast meats, but its protein content does, too: A three-ounce serving of corned beef contains 15 grams of protein.
Aside from potatoes and cabbage, there are plenty of foods that the protein meshes well with. When it comes to breakfast, you'll most likely see the meat in a corned beef hash. The one-pan meal is made with sauteed potatoes and corned beef and often includes eggs, tomatoes, and peppers. Add ingredients that give corned beef hash a tasty twist to step up the meal. Mushrooms elevate the meaty flavor of the dish, while fresh parsley and chives bring out the peppery taste of the corned beef.
The spiced meat also serves as a delicious filling for breakfast burritos. Heat the meat in a pan with some minced onions and garlic for a richer flavor. Once it's browned, remove it and saute jalapenos and diced tomatoes in the same pan before cracking an egg or two in and scrambling everything together. Swipe some chipotle cream cheese onto a soft tortilla or finish it off with a sprinkle of cotija.
Add ham to your breakfast for a sweet, hearty touch
Along with having the perfect blend of sweet and savory flavors to amp up food, ham is also a great source of protein. A three-ounce serving of ham comes to around 14 grams of the nutrient, making it both a filling and flavorful breakfast meat to start your day.
Thanks to its honeyed flavor, ham is the perfect protein for pairing with fruit-forward breakfasts. It is delicious with everything from pears to apples, but it's especially delectable with fig, as this savory and sweet Monte Cristo sandwich proves. The recipe pairs the deli meat with a jammy fig spread, as well as cinnamon and powdered sugar. Tangy provolone and mayonnaise balance out the sweeter flavors, and everything is sandwiched in between fluffy challah bread.
If you'd like to focus less on the sweet side of ham, try out this savory ham and cheese bear claw. The protein-rich breakfast features six slices of black forest ham wrapped inside crescent dough, along with a sprinkle of creamy Gruyere and Dijon mustard. The bear claws are topped off with a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning, giving the treat a nutty finish. Black forest ham's smoky flavor elevates the dish, but you can use different varieties of ham and play around with the fixings. Sharp cheddar would be perfect for Virginia ham, while mozzarella and tomato pesto complement prosciutto best.
These everyday breakfast meats aren't for high-protein diets
Turkey bacon is often touted as a healthy breakfast choice, and while it does have its benefits, it's not the best choice for people looking to increase their protein intake. Two slices of the meat contain around 4.8 grams of protein, which is minuscule compared to other breakfast meats.
Turkey is known for being a protein-rich source, but the low amount in processed strips of the meat comes down to how turkey bacon is made. Various parts of the bird are used, but the dark meat — which has a lower protein level — may be used more to give the meat a savory taste. If you enjoy turkey bacon, you can always bulk it up with other protein-rich ingredients, like this sweet and savory club sandwich with sliced turkey and bacon or an egg-white and turkey bacon wrap.
Bulking up a meal with more protein is also a good option for sausage breakfast patties. Each brand processes its patties differently, adding binding agents and other meats. Just like with any other breakfast meat, pairing it with an egg or two on a bagel or English muffin helps to increase the protein amount, or complete the meal with a creamy Greek yogurt spread featuring fresh herbs, lemon juice, and chili powder.