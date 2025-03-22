The Second Best Way To Enjoy Your Favorite Bagel Toppings

From peppery everything bagel seasoning to sweet, smoked salmon, there are loads of delicious toppings we've come to associate with bagels. The ingredients are always spectacular on the breakfast sandwich, but they're too good to consume simply on two spherical slices of bread. To enjoy bagel toppings in a different way, transform them into a salad.

Sure, traditional bagel toppings are superior on bagels themselves, but adding them to salads is a creative, delicious way to use them up. On a bed of greens, you can mix and match unlimited toppings in one central meal, something that a singular bagel sandwich doesn't always have the space for. Bulked up with lettuce or spinach, the deconstructed bagel salad allows you to play around with how the various flavors interact for a more adventurous meal. As a breakfast salad, it can also be a healthier way to start the day that doesn't sacrifice the ingredients you love.

To make your own version, take toppings from a traditional breakfast sandwich that would taste good on a bed of mixed greens. Smoked salmon or lox are both solid choices, and they're always made better by crisp red onions. Throw in some cherry tomatoes, capers, and balls of mozzarella. Finish the salad off with an apple cider vinaigrette or double up on the dairy with a dressing of cream cheese, olive oil, lemon juice, and DIY everything bagel seasoning.