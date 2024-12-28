How Exactly Is Turkey Bacon Made?

Turkey bacon has been around since the 1980s, but it rose to popularity in the 1990s, when it was promoted as a healthier option than traditional bacon, with less fat and fewer calories. Part of turkey bacon's enduring popularity though, is that it's suitable for people who don't eat pork, whether for religious or health reasons.

Which invites the question of how turkey bacon is made. Traditional bacon is sliced meat from any fatty part of the pig, but mainly the belly (American bacon), the back (Canadian bacon), or less often the shoulder. A quick look at a turkey, no matter how large the size, will show you there's no body part that can be sliced up in the same way, and the birds also lack the fat layer present on pigs.

And so turkey bacon isn't formed from a single cut of meat, but a composite of ground meat pressed into slabs, which is cured and smoked as you would regular bacon. These final steps are what help give the turkey its bacon-like taste, and when sliced into strips it's a convincing substitution for use on BLTs or as crispy slices on your breakfast plate.

