14 French Restaurant Red Flags: The Signs To Watch Out For

French food is easily one of the world's most celebrated cuisines and is often considered the foundation of modern Western cooking. It's renowned for using only the finest and freshest ingredients and requires the highest level of culinary skill to prepare. That said, there's also something wonderfully simple and rustic about French fare. Thanks to the cuisine's incredible popularity, you can find French restaurants in every corner of the planet. Some have managed to achieve global acclaim, while others serve their deliciously authentic food under the radar. However, considering the sheer number of French restaurants out there, you can't expect them all to be winners.

After a long career in the service industry, including two seasons spent working in the French Alps, I've become pretty familiar with French dining. I've been privileged to eat at both fine-dining restaurants and mom-and-pop joints across the world, but I've also had some less-than-stellar experiences. Unfortunately, some restaurants don't have the knowledge, skill, or access to quality ingredients necessary to represent French cuisine faithfully. Some try but fall short, while others simply believe they can get away with cutting corners. The good news is that there are a good number of warning signs that indicate you might be in one of these subpar venues. Below, I'm going to share some red flags that are worth knowing if you don't want to be let down by a French restaurant.