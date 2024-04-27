13 French Beef Dishes You Should Know About

When you think of French food, cheese, bread, snails, or crêpes likely come to mind. While these represent some of France's most popular food exports, they only scratch the surface of what France has to offer. Indeed, France also boasts a thriving beef industry. With such an abundant supply, it is no wonder the French are among the world's foremost beef consumers.

But what exactly do the French do with all this beef? Or, more precisely, how do they prepare it? The answer lies in this article. Here, you will discover a ton of iconic French beef dishes. These selections range from hearty stews like boeuf bourguignon and daube de boeuf to upscale offerings like Chateaubriand and tournedos Rossini. Regardless of the cut of meat or the preparation style, each dish tells a unique story about French gastronomy, inviting diners to savor a slice of the country's rich culinary heritage.