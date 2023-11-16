The Special Cooking Pot Used For Classic French Daube Beef Stew

From paella to tagine, certain foods are interlinked with their cooking vessel. Achieving such a precise balance of texture and flavor for such dishes is difficult without the correct pot or pan. The specially designed cookware usually offers a method of heat application that's integral to the food's quality.

In France, one such niche cooking contraption is the daubière. Utilized for slow cooking, the unique pot turns a wide range of proteins melt-in-your-mouth tender, all the while using only a little liquid. Most famously used for daube beef stew, the pot can also be employed for everything from turkey to octopus.

While daube recipes cooked in a daubière take some effort — with an extensive range of ingredients and long cooking times — the rewards are more than worthwhile. The result has a beautiful melding of flavor and super tender texture that can be difficult to replicate otherwise. So, let's dive into the variations of this vessel and how to use one when preparing daube.