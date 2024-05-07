14 Essential Words And Phrases To Know At A French Restaurant

Let us begin with the word menu. No doubt you already know the meaning of this word, and you might even think it's English. But actually, English pilfered the term from French, along with a whole slew of other food-related terms, like supper or dinner, though the last was originally used to refer to breakfast.

When dining at a French restaurant, "menu" does not mean what you think it means. Unless you're looking at a menu specifically designed for English speakers, the term refers to a pre-set menu. Compare this to tasting menus, which are a kind of pre-set menu intended to give you a wide array of small bites, usually to showcase the kitchen's or chef's talents at particular dishes. The French term for such a menu is "menu dégustation." If you're not comfortable with a predetermined menu and want to order your dishes individually, you'll need an a la carte menu, which allows you to order your choice of appetizers, mains, and desserts. This should make more sense when you consider that the word for "menu" in France is "la carte."

Clear as mud? Then let's add the concept of a "prix-fixe" menu, which means "fixed price." This is similar to a pre-set menu, except that it tends to be a bit more casual. Some restaurants offer several options or a combo as part of a prix-fixe menu, always sold for a set price. These are like table d'hôte courses in English restaurants — confusingly, though, in France, "table d'hôte" refers not to a prix-fixe menu but to a collective dining experience, such as at a bed and breakfast.