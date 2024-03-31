The Possible 1970s Origins Of The Amaretto Sour

The classic amaretto sour is widely considered a cocktail of the 1980s – the era during which other punch-like "sour" cocktails (water, sugar, and citrus married over a spirit base) gained their foothold. A recipe for the cocktail appears in Mark Torre's seminal handbook "The Bartender's Cherry," which was published in the '80s. But, that might not be the beginning of the story for this vibrant-yet-balanced sipper.

Per the lore, the amaretto sour was created in 1974 as an industry plant by Amaretto di Saronno, an Italian amaretto brand that was (and remains) a popular import to the U.S. Disaronno began its U.S. expansion in the 1960s, which happily coincided with the rise of first wave cocktail culture in America. Bartenders were getting more creative with their ingredients and experimenting with different flavor profiles, and Italian liqueurs broke onto the U.S. market with fury during the 1970s.

When Amaretto di Saronno dropped the amaretto sour recipe shortly thereafter, it was perfect timing (Ocean Spray cranberry juice did the same thing with the "Cape Codder" highball.) The amaretto sour found a ready audience for its almond and marzipan tasting notes followed by deep cherry, apricot, lemony tang, and a slightly nutty finish. Cocktail fans were digging it ... until the '80s low-key ruined it (sorry, Harvey Wallbanger fans).