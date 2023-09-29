Gâteau Invisible Is The French Cake That Hides Apple Slices In Every Bite

As far as apple desserts go, gâteau invisible aux pommes is one of the more visually impressive ones. Comprised of two elements, apples and custard, the cake may look exquisitely difficult to make but is actually fairly easy to pull together. The appearance of the invisible apple cake is intentionally deceiving, looking like a solid block of yellow custard, but on closer inspection contains multiple layers of thinly sliced apples. In fact, this gâteau really isn't a cake at all, having a fluffy texture similar to a bread pudding or layered crepe stack.

As indicated by its French name, this treat hails from the patisseries of France. It shares a number of creamy characteristics with another fruity French dessert, the clafoutis. In both cases, fruit (be it apples or cherries) is suspended in a custardy batter, but invisible apple cake has a much higher fruit-to-batter ratio than clafoutis. Interestingly enough, this cake has proven to be a sensation in Japan, where it can be found in almost every bakery you come by. So, what sets this dessert apart from other apple delicacies?