What Sets French Flour Apart From American (And How To Find It In The US)

There are tons of different types of flour available to home bakers. Specialty flours, different types of wheat, gluten-free options, and even regional flours (like this self-rising flour that became a Southern pantry staple) have saturated the grocery store aisle making it more difficult to determine which is best to buy. From biscuits to sourdough, there are specific uses and reasons to buy these various styles and types of flour, but what you might not realize is that there is a discernable difference between French and American flour.

If you're a fan of French-style bakeries in the United States or have visited France, you might have noticed that there is something that sets their bread and pastries apart. But it's about more than just French butter. It also has to do with the flour they use. Just like flour grown and milled in the United States, there are different styles of French flour. But there are three key differences between the flour from each country: The type of wheat used, the degree to which it is milled, and the way flour is categorized.