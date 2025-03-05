What Sets French Flour Apart From American (And How To Find It In The US)
There are tons of different types of flour available to home bakers. Specialty flours, different types of wheat, gluten-free options, and even regional flours (like this self-rising flour that became a Southern pantry staple) have saturated the grocery store aisle making it more difficult to determine which is best to buy. From biscuits to sourdough, there are specific uses and reasons to buy these various styles and types of flour, but what you might not realize is that there is a discernable difference between French and American flour.
If you're a fan of French-style bakeries in the United States or have visited France, you might have noticed that there is something that sets their bread and pastries apart. But it's about more than just French butter. It also has to do with the flour they use. Just like flour grown and milled in the United States, there are different styles of French flour. But there are three key differences between the flour from each country: The type of wheat used, the degree to which it is milled, and the way flour is categorized.
French flour starts with a softer wheat
One of the most significant differences between French and American flour stems from the source of the flour — the type of wheat used. French flour typically relies on soft wheat where as American flour is usually made using red wheat, which is harder. Additionally, American wheat has been genetically modified to contain more protein. This also means that it can form more gluten when it's used as flour. If you're an avid baker, you are likely familiar with gluten development in bread. It's what gives bread its chewiness and cakes their texture.
Because soft wheat has less potential to develop gluten when worked in a dough, it's perfect for making delicate French pastries. No one wants a tough croissant. Instead, it should have delicate layers that break quite easily. While lamination using butter is responsible for creating the layers, the soft wheat flour is what helps make those layers so deliciously fragile. Explore more ways to use high-protein flour vs. low-protein flour.
American flour is more coarsely milled
Another important factor is the degree to which the flour is milled. American flour tends to be more coarsely milled while French flour is finely ground. While it might not seem like a great difference between the two, it does have an effect on the mouthfeel of your baked goods. When flour is more finely milled, it creates a more delicate texture in pastries that melts away in your mouth. Coarsely ground flour gives bread a heartier bite.
While flour can be used for tons of different things in the kitchen, you don't need to use finely milled French flour for just anything. Tasting Table rounded up 12 flour hacks you'll likely wish you knew sooner, but many of these applications don't call for specialty flour. So when you're making homemade pastries and delicate sweet treats, turn to French flour for a better texture. But otherwise, don't sweat using American flour for most things.
French flour is classified by its ash content
Finally, American flour and French flour are not categorized using the same methods. American flour is categorized by its protein content as well as by its use. That's why you tend to see all-purpose or self-rise flour in the aisle. French flour has a completely different categorization, indicated by a number that reflects the amount of ash in the flour. To rate the flour based on ash content, a portion of the flour is burned at a high temperature to find how much mineral material is left behind.
The flour is then grouped into the following categories: type 45, type 55, type 65, type 80, type 110, and type 150. The type numbers reflect the percentage of ash the flour contains ranging from 0.45% to 1.5%. Type 45 is the finest flour while type 150 is the least processed, which is closest to whole wheat flour in the United States. Type 45 is a bright white flour that's very fine and smooth to the touch. But as the type number increases, the less processed or coarser the mill becomes meaning it won't translate to melt-in-your-mouth pastries with a fine crumb or flakiness.
Where to find French flour in the United States
While you might not be able to find French flour at just any grocery store or food retailer, don't lose hope. You can easily order French flour online from major retailers like Francine's French Wheat from Amazon or the same brand from Walmart. It's usually possible to buy French flour directly from the company if you have one in mind. Finally, you can also buy flour from importers like Le Panier Francais or from specialty food retailers online. If you are lucky enough to have a gourmet grocery or market nearby that imports European foods, it's worth checking there as well.
Once you find a brand of French flour you like, you can keep it on hand for all your baking needs — or just your French recipes. It pays off to stick with the same brand of all-purpose flour, and that holds true for this European style, too. No matter what you use, remember to store your flour in the freezer to prevent it from going bad while extending its shelf life.