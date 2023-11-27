12 Flour Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

This hack is pretty common, but it bears repeating. Flour is an essential ingredient for dough, but a sprinkle of extra flour can also help prevent your cake from sticking to the pan and keep your cookie cutters working well. When the instructions call for greasing a pan, sprinkling some extra flour on top of the oil or butter can help prevent batter from sticking to the edges before or after baking. The flour creates a coating on metal surfaces to discourage your cakes and cookies from bonding with them. This way, your perfectly round cake won't lose a corner when the mold is removed.

While using a flour coating is one of the best ways to prepare a pan for baking, one note of caution is to avoid using too much flour. The flour stays as-is throughout the baking process, which means that you might end up with a thin layer of flour where your baked goods meet the mold. For cakes that are airy, there might be some flour tucked away in air pockets and folds. One way to avoid having floury goodies is to remove any excess flour that doesn't stick to the pans before adding your batter.