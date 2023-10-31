The Key To Savoring Rice The Brazilian Way

Rice is the world's most consumed staple and as much of a constant in Brazil as it is in Asia, where it originated. Rice accompanies lunch and dinner in Brazilian restaurants and households, but they have made simple yet revolutionary modifications to both its cooking method and flavor.

Instead of simply boiling white rice in water, Brazilian rice is made pilaf-style by frying it in earthy olive oil with minced garlic and onions before simmering to fragrant and fluffy perfection. Onions and garlic go into a sizzling pot of oil to fry until caramelized and translucent, then rice, rinsed of excess starches, is stirred in to absorb all the rich aromatic flavors. Once the rice has fried for a minute or two, boiling water and salt are added. Adding already-boiled water to the rice kickstarts the cooking process, which reduces the overall cooking time for the rice.

Garlic and onions are well-known and widely used flavor agents for most savory recipes, from soups and stews to marinades and stir-fries. Many culinary traditions don't see the need to add anything more than a dash of salt to white rice as it usually accompanies a heavily seasoned main course. But Brazilians value richness and vibrance in every bite and embellish rice with the same robustness and flavor inherent in every aspect of their culture.