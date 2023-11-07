The Jar Hack For Sifting Flour Without Making A Mess On Your Countertops

Sifting flour is a fundamental step in many baking recipes, promising lighter, lump-free concoctions. But let's face it — traditional sifting can often leave you with a cloud of flour dust and a mess to clean up. If you're tired of flour escaping your sieve and decorating your kitchen counter, here's a clever hack to sift flour without making a mess.

According to Lizzie Acker, a 2021 Great British Bake Off contestant, the secret to mess-free flour sifting lies in a simple kitchen tool: A jar. To sift flour like a pro, begin by measuring the desired amount of flour into a clean, dry jar, as Acker demonstrates on Instagram. Ensure that the jar has a wide mouth for easy access, but that it isn't wider than the center of the sieve. Place your sieve or sifter over the bowl or container you want the sifted flour to land in.

Here's the game-changer: Flip the jar upside down so that the open mouth of the jar is facing downward and rests inside the sieve. Holding onto the sieve, gently swirl the jar around the center of the sieve. This action allows you to control where the sifted flour falls. The flour exits the jar through the sieve's mesh, directly into the bowl.