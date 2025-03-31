What Sets Silver Tequila Apart From Gold?

Here's Tequila 101: After the main ingredient for tequila — the Weber blue agave plant — is harvested, the starch-rich hearts of the plant (called piñas) are slow-baked to convert the starch into sugars. The literal sweet-hearts are then crushed and fermented in big stainless steel pot stills. What pours out after the distillation step is a clear, sharp-scented (and sharp-tasting) spirit that is, after some filtering and dilution, known as silver tequila!

It's bottled very shortly afterward, and that's how it gets both its crystal clear appearance and signature bold, sharp flavors. To get tequila golds from freshly-distilled silvers, manufacturers take a couple more steps. For the cheaper ones, additives like caramel coloring and oak extract are added to give the liquor an aged look and mellow flavor. These affordable goldens should still be quite smooth going down, but they can't hold a candle to the more expensive types.

Genuine tequila golds are reposado (rested) or añejo (aged) tequilas that have actually been aged in oak barrels for periods ranging from months to years. During the process, the liquor soaks up the natural color and flavors from the wood — think vanilla, caramel, and spices — giving you that signature color and taste in your glass. Some brands will still "improve" on their bottling's color with a little bit of caramel coloring, but overall, you definitely can't mistake the smooth and complex tequila golds for the sharp bite of silvers.