5 Tasty Rims For Bourbon Cocktails
Bourbon is a much-loved liquor used far beyond its status as just a whiskey neat, on the rocks, or with a splash of water. It's been used in desserts, cooking, and, of course, cocktails. That wonderful kaleidoscope of colors, flavor mixes, creative garnishes — and the crown of the glass –– a variety of rims.
However, rims aren't there just for decoration, as many people believe. They often play an integral role in the holistic experience of the cocktail. Think salt with a margarita or a Bloody Mary, or sugar with a sidecar or a cosmopolitan. And with bourbon being so versatile, thereby able to handle both the whizz of salt and spices as well as the lift of sugar and syrup, the world becomes your oyster when deciding which ingredients to snuggle on top of your glass to complement the visual and the flavor of your cocktail.
From citrus and spices with a bit of a bite to the earthiness of herbs, nuts, and even edible flowers, you can turn almost anything into a rim. But it's important to make sure that the flavor profiles between your bourbon cocktail and your rim ingredients match so that you have a full experience when drinking your cocktail. Look for flavor matches that are either similar in flavor or complement the flavor perfectly. Here are five rim ideas to kickstart your creativity, with a few cocktails that you can prepare with each.
Freshen things up with an herbalicious rim
Herbs make for a wonderful ingredient to rim your bourbon cocktail with. From sweet basil and peppery rocket to curly parsley, fresh mint, and coriander, herbs bring an earthiness to the cocktail that is comforting and uplifting. The best herbs to pair with bourbon are thyme, rosemary, and sage. Rosemary brings notes of pine and citrus, while thyme has a hint of lemony freshness. And sage has ever so slight vanilla undertones that are just delightful with a bourbon cocktail.
Try a winter Boulevardier cocktail infused with rosemary and with a rosemary-sugar rim. The cocktail is a mixture of red vermouth, bourbon, of course, and Amaro Averna Siciliano. Start with the ingredients for the rim of your old-fashioned glass (check out our handy guide on what glasses are best for which cocktails). Mix some crushed rosemary with sugar, then roll the rim through some orange juice. Dip the top of the glass in the rosemary-sugar mix. Add an ice cube — if you prefer your cocktail stronger without the dilution of the ice, you can use a reusable ice cube. Garnish with a slice of orange — either fresh or dried — and a small, washed pine branch.
Other herby cocktails and rims include summer on Sligo with a basil, lime juice, and sugar crystal rim; Red wine, bourbon, and Amaro cocktail with a fine thyme rim; or a summertime peach whiskey smash (with thyme). A classic French 95 is also amazing with your herby rim.
Warm up your cocktails with a spiced caramel rim
Caramel is an all-time favorite with bourbon as it complements the natural caramel notes found in bourbons that are at least two years old. In fact, it's a flavor that you should always find in a good bourbon. Bourbon gets its caramel flavor from the aging process in charred oak barrels, along with notes of vanilla and some other spices. Which makes it perfect for a spiced chai old fashioned cocktail.
Before you make your cocktail, make some homemade caramel sauce to use for your rim. Cool the mixture completely — you can even pop it into the freezer to solidify a little so it sticks better to the rim of your double old-fashioned glass. When it's ready, dip the rim of your glass in the caramel sauce and place it back in the freezer to stop it from dripping.
Make a chai syrup by dissolving sugar in water in a saucepan, then remove it from the heat and steep a few chai tea bags in the sugary water. So basically, you're making chai tea on the hob. This will take about five minutes. Remove the tea bags and let your tea mixture cool. Take your glass out of the freezer and add a thin slice of orange, half an ounce of your chai tea syrup, and some black walnut bitters. Muddle with a muddler (yes, that's really what it's called), add some ice, then pour your bourbon over the top. You can also use this rim idea for a good old Manhattan.
Wake up your sips with a coffee chocolate rim
If you're more into creamy cocktails, then the homemade Irish cream recipe using bourbon is an absolute must-try — finished off with a rich coffee chocolate rim. Irish cream was actually conceptualized around 1,000 C.E. when traveling monks brought the skill of distilling perfume back to Ireland, and it was translated into a drinkable alcohol flavored with thyme, anise, and mint. It was then called the "water of life", mainly because it was originally used for treating dementia back then.
To make this cocktail, mix 1 1/2 cups of Irish whiskey with 14 ounces of condensed milk, 2 tablespoons of chocolate syrup, and 2 teaspoons of good quality coffee. Mix in 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream (double cream for an even denser, richer cocktail) until the mixture is smooth and well combined. It can keep in the fridge for up to two weeks (but we don't think it'll last that long).
To prep your glass for the heavenly joy of your Irish cream, grab a tumbler (old fashioned glass) — but you can actually use any glass that meets your fancy and pop it into the freezer to cool while you make your coffee chocolate rim. You'll need about 1 tablespoon of espresso, which you'll mix into chocolate syrup. Dip the rim of your cooled glass in the coffee chocolate syrup, then pour in the Irish cream.
Cherry and orange make a perfectly sweet concoction
There's something about the juxtaposition between sweet and tangy that is just pure magic. Something like a classic frothy whiskey sour is perfect for a sweet and zesty rim.
You'll need the thick and sticky syrup from glacé cherries. Put about 2 tablespoons in a bowl and add a few drops of orange juice –– not too much or the mixture will become too thin and won't stick to the glass. If it looks a bit watery, add more cherry syrup until it thickens up nicely. Roll the rim of your old-fashioned or coupe glass in the mixture, then into the freezer it goes to set. While the glass is doing its thing, make a syrup of cane sugar dissolved in water on medium heat on the stovetop. Once dissolved, remove it from the heat and let it cool completely in the fridge. Place one egg white, an ounce of bourbon, 3/4 ounces of your sugar syrup, and 3/4 ounces of fresh orange juice in a shaker, along with a few blocks of ice, and shake until well mixed. Strain into your chilled glass and garnish with a glacé cherry.
You can also use this rim with a classic Boulevardier and a classic Manhattan. For these two cocktails, you can also add a slice of orange for garnish.
Bold meets sweet with a strawberry peppercorn rim
You wouldn't think that peppercorns make for a good rim for a cocktail, but in the right instance, like a strawberry peppercorn smash cocktail, it's the most amazing collaboration of flavors. Strawberries are a traditional fave with cocktails, bringing sweet, sometimes slightly tart, flavors into the mix. This is because the pepper actually neutralizes the tartness of the strawberries and enhances their flavor.
For your rim, you'll need some strawberry syrup. Take a couple of peppercorns and crush them finely with a mortar and pestle, then mix the powder into the syrup. Rim your highball glass, then put the glass in the freezer to set while you prep the ingredients for your cocktail. Put two to three sliced strawberries in a shaker with three basil leaves, some of the sugar syrup we made above, and muddle together. Add 2 ounces of bourbon, 3/4 of an ounce of lemon juice, and six to seven grinds of fresh rainbow peppercorns. Add some ice and shake it all up. Bring your glass out of the freezer, pour in your cocktail, and garnish it with a strawberry and two or so basil leaves.
You can also make a delicious cobbler cocktail with your strawberries — or other berry fruits you may have available — using the rainbow pepper rim. Just use a syrup with the same flavor as your berries to bring the flavor profiles together.