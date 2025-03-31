5 Tasty Rims For Bourbon Cocktails

Bourbon is a much-loved liquor used far beyond its status as just a whiskey neat, on the rocks, or with a splash of water. It's been used in desserts, cooking, and, of course, cocktails. That wonderful kaleidoscope of colors, flavor mixes, creative garnishes — and the crown of the glass –– a variety of rims.

However, rims aren't there just for decoration, as many people believe. They often play an integral role in the holistic experience of the cocktail. Think salt with a margarita or a Bloody Mary, or sugar with a sidecar or a cosmopolitan. And with bourbon being so versatile, thereby able to handle both the whizz of salt and spices as well as the lift of sugar and syrup, the world becomes your oyster when deciding which ingredients to snuggle on top of your glass to complement the visual and the flavor of your cocktail.

From citrus and spices with a bit of a bite to the earthiness of herbs, nuts, and even edible flowers, you can turn almost anything into a rim. But it's important to make sure that the flavor profiles between your bourbon cocktail and your rim ingredients match so that you have a full experience when drinking your cocktail. Look for flavor matches that are either similar in flavor or complement the flavor perfectly. Here are five rim ideas to kickstart your creativity, with a few cocktails that you can prepare with each.