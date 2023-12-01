Winter Boulevardier Cocktail Recipe

Made with a special bitter and herbaceous amaro, the winter Boulevardier cocktail is a twist on the classic cocktail that you'll want to sip on all season long. The Boulevardier cocktail is a classic drink perfect for cozy winter nights. Originating in the 1920s, the classic iteration of the three-ingredient cocktail traditionally combines bourbon, Campari, and sweet vermouth. But thanks to a twist from Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, our recipe takes a departure from the classic by swapping out one of the ingredients for Amaro Averna Siciliano.

A traditional Boulevardier cocktail contains Campari, making it somewhat reminiscent of a Negroni. However, with the customary sweet bitterness of the Campari, we felt the drink remained overly reminiscent of days lazing by the pool. So we subbed out the Campari for Amaro Averna Siciliano, an Italian liqueur with a complex blend of herbs, spices, citrus peel, and botanicals that provide a warming winter flavor profile. With bold flavors from the sweet vermouth balanced by the warmth of bourbon and the wintry notes of amaro, this version of the Boulevardier cocktail takes the drink in a more seasonal direction that's ideal to enjoy by the fire on a chilly evening.