Whip Up A Refreshing Whiskey Cobbler Cocktail With Your Leftover Fruit
Only a few decades after the Sazerac — the first cocktail created in the U.S. — the cobbler style took hold in American drinking establishments. Over the course of the 19th century, this style of cocktail became one of the most beloved boozy libations. A category in itself, like a sour or highball, the drink build originally favored wine or sherry — a cobbler take made famous by Charles Dickens. However, even more than the employed booze, the cobbler is defined by the combination of muddled fruit, sugar, and ice, all served in a tall glass with a straw.
By the middle of the 1800s, whiskey was integrated into the drink, and it's a boozier interpretation that's the perfect vessel for leftover fruit. There are two opportunities for fruit integration: Both during an initial muddle and later when garnishing the drink. So select varying kinds of berries, citrus, and perhaps even pineapple, and then pair them with an aligning whiskey type. The result is a refreshing and easy-to-drink sling perfect for warmer months.
Match fruit with liqueurs, syrups, and whiskey types to make a flavorful cobbler cocktail
The whiskey cobbler template opens to a range of interpretations, enabling exciting combinations of flavors. Start with whatever fruit is in the fridge, with more ripened varieties contributing to a deeper flavor. Then, carefully select the employed liquor type — the expertise in pairing whiskeys with dried fruits expands to fresh exemplars, too.
Consider cutting Scotch whisky's bold palate with some citrus, especially more acidic varieties like lemon. Alternatively, align beginner-friendly Irish whiskey's delicate notes with sweet fruit like strawberries or blueberries. And don't feel timid in experimenting with combinations — bourbon goes well with cherry's balance of sweetness and tang and the pleasant sweetness of orange melds with just about any rendition.
For maximum complexity, add the fruit in varying methods; perhaps muddle some berries, stir in citrus juice, and garnish with each for added flair on top. Then, expand the drink's palate by mixing in some liqueur, too. Whether it's an expansion of sweet-citrusy notes in the form of orange liqueur or a dash of extra cherry through maraschino liqueur, head to the bar cart for inspiration. Before the shake, throw in some simple syrup to tie it all together. Or, for extra sweet, fruity depth, add a scoop of marmalade — the same technique that upgrades a whiskey sour. Such malleability makes the whiskey cobbler a crushable yet enticing cocktail, ready to revamp leftovers into an exciting new mix.