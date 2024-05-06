Whip Up A Refreshing Whiskey Cobbler Cocktail With Your Leftover Fruit

The whiskey cobbler template opens to a range of interpretations, enabling exciting combinations of flavors. Start with whatever fruit is in the fridge, with more ripened varieties contributing to a deeper flavor. Then, carefully select the employed liquor type — the expertise in pairing whiskeys with dried fruits expands to fresh exemplars, too.

Consider cutting Scotch whisky's bold palate with some citrus, especially more acidic varieties like lemon. Alternatively, align beginner-friendly Irish whiskey's delicate notes with sweet fruit like strawberries or blueberries. And don't feel timid in experimenting with combinations — bourbon goes well with cherry's balance of sweetness and tang and the pleasant sweetness of orange melds with just about any rendition.

For maximum complexity, add the fruit in varying methods; perhaps muddle some berries, stir in citrus juice, and garnish with each for added flair on top. Then, expand the drink's palate by mixing in some liqueur, too. Whether it's an expansion of sweet-citrusy notes in the form of orange liqueur or a dash of extra cherry through maraschino liqueur, head to the bar cart for inspiration. Before the shake, throw in some simple syrup to tie it all together. Or, for extra sweet, fruity depth, add a scoop of marmalade — the same technique that upgrades a whiskey sour. Such malleability makes the whiskey cobbler a crushable yet enticing cocktail, ready to revamp leftovers into an exciting new mix.