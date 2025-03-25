14 Eggless Breakfast Recipes That Are Affordable And Delicious

As the current strain of bird flu wreaks havoc on egg prices and availability throughout the nation, restaurants and home cooks suddenly find themselves struggling to get their hands on a carton of eggs and scrambling to find substitutes for the breakfast staple. Unfortunately, it seems that this is not just a passing trend, as the cost of a carton of eggs continues to rise reaching a record-high national average.

With no relief in sight regarding the price, we reviewed our recipe archives and singled out some standout breakfast dishes to cook up during the egg shortage. While we will always find comfort in classic Benedict, shakshukas, and scrambles, the current state of egg affairs has us uneasy over spending upwards of $5 to feed our households breakfast favorites. So put away your scrambling whisk and ready yourself to start a journey into eggless breakfasts and brunches. With our help, you can toss the cash you'll save from skipping eggs into your mimosa fund without thinking twice about the yolky product your local supermarket likely lacks at the moment.