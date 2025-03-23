Why It's Safe To Eat Pancetta Raw

"My charcuterie board game is getting a little predictable," you privately lament while cruising the meat and cheese section. Don't despair. Ultra-savory pancetta is the artisanal meat needed to add robust porky flavor to your next cheese spread — and regardless of how you've enjoyed it in the past, it doesn't need to be cooked before eating.

Pancetta is Italian salt-cured pork belly, a fatty cut with a bold, meaty flavor. In addition to salt, the curing process often includes a sugar brine for dynamic sweet contrast. Black pepper, fennel, chili flakes, and warming spices like cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, and allspice are also not uncommon in a wet or dry brine. These seasonings work double duty, both flavoring and preserving the meat as it ages.

Its raw edibility can seem a tad confusing considering pancetta often appears pan-fried in dishes like pasta carbonara and pasta e fagioli. Many recipes pan-fry pancetta do so in order to render off the fat, caramelizing the meat for a deep, rich bite. We like adding it to this and marry me gnocchi recipe for some hearty, protein-forward bulk. But, cured meats are totally safe and delicious to eat uncooked. Whether it's sliced thin like prosciutto or into meaty lardon cubes, pancetta is dry-cured and fully aged, making it safe to eat straight out of the packaging — no cooking necessary. You can chow down on it as soon as you bring it home from the store (or even on the commute).