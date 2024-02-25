The Differences You Should Know Between Prosciutto And Pancetta

With charcuterie boards growing ever more popular, you've likely been eyeing the cured meat section of your grocery with more interest these days. There's a growing bounty of choices and many of the meats might look similar, for example, prosciutto and pancetta – even their names could be confused with each other. They are both cured pork products with Italian heritage but are more different than they seem at first glance.

Pancetta is made from pork belly that's seasoned with salt and various spices, then rolled and cured, often with pepper or other flavorings. It's typically eaten cooked, adding a rich, salty flavor to dishes like pasta or salads. Prosciutto, on the other hand, is made from the hind leg of the pig, dry-cured with salt, and aged for several months at a minimum. It has a delicate, slightly sweet flavor and is usually enjoyed thinly sliced, served as an antipasto or wrapped around fruits or vegetables.