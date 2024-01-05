If You Thought Prosciutto Couldn't Get Any Better, Try Candying It
Prosciutto is a delicious meat — salty and savory, with a hint of sweetness — that is the perfect snack or addition to a dish. If you're a lover of prosciutto, then you probably thought that it couldn't get any better. But there is one way to elevate it: By candying it. Not only will it taste delicious — the added sugar from the candying process will bring out the sweet undertones of the meat — but it also couldn't be easier to make.
All you have to do is lay out the prosciutto slices on a baking sheet, then sprinkle either brown sugar or white sugar across the top of each piece and bake for about 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Either sugar type will work, but if you're looking for a rich caramelized flavor, you should opt for brown. You could also make a sweet and spicy version by adding a small pinch of cayenne alongside the sugar for a bit more depth of flavor.
How to enjoy the candied prosciutto
Now that you're aware of the wonders of candied prosciutto, it's time to think about how to best enjoy it. First and foremost, one of the most likely places to find non-candied prosciutto is on a charcuterie board — and that is the perfect place for the candied version as well. Candied prosciutto can act as one of the sweet items on the board — and you can even include it next to non-candied prosciutto to have both options available.
Additionally, swapping traditional prosciutto for candied prosciutto in Tasting Table's recipe for a walnut, pear, and prosciutto panini may be an interesting way to switch it up and add a bit more sweetness to the sandwich. Or, you could use it in place of your morning bacon, pairing the candied prosciutto with a stack of pancakes or in a breakfast sandwich. You could even tear up the candied prosciutto to use it as a topping for a salad or as an extra addition to a pizza — perhaps Tasting Table's grilled peach and gorgonzola pizza.