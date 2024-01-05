If You Thought Prosciutto Couldn't Get Any Better, Try Candying It

Prosciutto is a delicious meat — salty and savory, with a hint of sweetness — that is the perfect snack or addition to a dish. If you're a lover of prosciutto, then you probably thought that it couldn't get any better. But there is one way to elevate it: By candying it. Not only will it taste delicious — the added sugar from the candying process will bring out the sweet undertones of the meat — but it also couldn't be easier to make.

All you have to do is lay out the prosciutto slices on a baking sheet, then sprinkle either brown sugar or white sugar across the top of each piece and bake for about 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Either sugar type will work, but if you're looking for a rich caramelized flavor, you should opt for brown. You could also make a sweet and spicy version by adding a small pinch of cayenne alongside the sugar for a bit more depth of flavor.