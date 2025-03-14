Review: Chick-Fil-A's Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwiches Are An Instant Favorite

It might not be barbecue season quite yet, but that doesn't mean you can't eat barbecue-inspired food in anticipation of it. Spring is that season when it's summer in the sun and winter in the shade, so Chick-Fil-A has decided to bridge the gap with a collection of summery flavors and piquant spice in its latest limited-time offering. This time, the offer comes together with some cool iced drinks.

That's right, Chick-Fil-A fans will find three variations of the returning Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich and four types of new Pineapple Dragonfruit drink waiting for them at the counter this month, starting March 17. We know this time of the year you might be focused on the limited McDonald's Shamrock Shake, but thankfully, these Chick-Fil-A items will be on offer for longer. Chick-Fil-A invited Tasting Table to Manhattan to sample these new releases in advance.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.