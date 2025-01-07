Review: Chick-Fil-A's Key Lime Lemonade Brings A Tropical Twist To The Drink Lineup
Fast food is ever changing. New menu items come and go, long beloved-recipes (like Chick-fil-A's famous waffle fries) are changed, much to the joy (and sometimes chagrin) of its customers.
However, beginning today, January 7th, 2025, a revered relic will be revived with the relaunch of Chick-fil-A's Key Lime Lemonade and Key Lime Frosted Lemonade. Dormant since 2019, how long these drinks will be available for purchase remains undisclosed. Chick-fil-A has stated that it will only be for a limited time. Diners will also be able to add a kiss of key lime to the chain's version of an Arnold Palmer, the Sunjoy, during this limited time period with a variation of this fan-favorite drink.
Alongside the sour sweet treats, the chain is also rereleasing the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which is marinated in hot peppers. The sandwich comes with a packet of cilantro lime sauce and is designed to pair well with either key lime drink.
What is Chick-fil-A key lime lemonade?
Chick-fil-A's 2025 iteration of its Key Lime Lemonade is identical to its 2019 predecessor. Instead of going full speed ahead with key limes during what is typically the off season for them, the key limes (or Mexican or West Indies limes as they are also called), add just a touch of acidity to Chick-fil-A's classic lemonade or diet lemonade.
The same goes for the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade. The key lime is added to the already lemony base of either classic or diet lemonade and blended with Chick-fil-A's custardy vanilla Icedream ice cream for a citrusy shake.
For a southern as well as South Florida spin on the summertime favorite, an Arnold Palmer, Chick-fil-A's Sunjoy combines sweetened iced tea with its lemonade and in this case, key lime as well. Key lime Sunjoys as well as the original Sunjoys can also be made with unsweetened iced tea and/or diet lemonade
Price and availability
All three variations of the key lime beverages will be available at participating Chick-fil-A locations within the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico, and Canada. While Chick-fil-A seems to be ever-expanding, if you live in either Alaska or Vermont, the only two states in the U.S. without a Chick-fil-A location, you will have to travel out of the state in order to try the limey lemonades. Guests in the United Kingdom will (most likely) miss out on this limited edition drink, but Chick-fil-A is coming their way soon enough, with five new locations planning to open within two years' time.
The price for the drinks is as follows: the Key Lime Lemonade is $3.59, as is the key lime Sunjoy; the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade will set you back $6.15. No word has been given on how long the lemon/limeades will be available. However, Chick-fil-A did state that the Grilled Spicy Deluxe chicken sandwich will be available until March 15, 2025.
Taste test: Chick-fil-A Key Lime Lemonade
The first drink I tried was the Key Lime Lemonade, and it was by far my favorite of the three. The drink is reminiscent of the Simply Limeade brand with the enhanced sweetness from the key limes. My cup had many bits of citrus fruit (presumably key lime) dotting the top of the lid. Visually, it was a little unsettling at first before I realized what those bits were (it's been a while since I've been to a Chick-fil-A), but once I did, I was pleasantly surprised.
The bits of pulp ensured that my drink would be packed with citrus flavor, and it delivered on its promise. The key lime added a delightful, tangy sharpness to the lemonade. Key limes are so wonderfully aromatic compared to standard grocery store limes with a subtle sweetness (in a similar vein to Meyer lemons). There was just enough ice (I wasn't aware of a less ice option until after I received my beverages) to keep it cold on my way home and wasn't watered down when I took that first sip.
Taste test: Chick-fil-A Key Lime Frosted Lemonade
I have only had Chick-fil-A's Frosted Lemonade one time, but I recall loving the very present and punchy lemony flavor. So, I was very surprised and disappointed that this frozen treat only had a hint of key lime or any citrus fruit taste. Perhaps this is due to the higher sweetness of key limes versus lemons, or maybe there was a recipe tweak, I'm not sure.
But, my first sip of the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade (which also survived the train ride home) was all vanilla forward and only had a hint of key lime at the end. I also did not get any lemon notes coming through like I did with the classic Frosted Lemonade version. The drink isn't bad, but I would've enjoyed it a lot more if there was a hefty dose of key lime flavor. However, if you love the Icedream taste and want just a touch of citrus, you might love this limited edition.
Taste test: Chick-fil-A key lime Sunjoy
The final drink of the three was not promoted in Chick-fil-A's drink release statement, so you'll have to do a little bit of digging on the app in order to find this limited edition beverage. Like the lemonade, the drink and the ice held up until I got home.
I have not had an Arnold Palmer made with sweetened tea before, so I was a little shocked when I took a sip and tasted how saccharine the tea was. The sweet tea competes with the key lime flavor — each sip was a game of is it lemonade? Tea? Sugar? Key Lime? Overall it could be a bit confusing to the palate.
I'm curious how this would taste with the unsweetened tea option (another menu hack I wasn't aware of in advance of my visit) especially since that's my preference. Sweet tea has such a distinctive flavor that overpowered the more subtle key lime fruit.
Are Chick-fil-A's limited edition key lime beverages worth trying?
If you are a fan of Chick-fil-A's classic lemonade and want to try it with a fun twist, I would definitely recommend giving the Key Lime Lemonade a try. The same goes for diners who prefer the kick of caffeine from having a Sunjoy or the indulgent sweetness of the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade. I, personally, would only opt for the classic Key Lime Lemonade.
The key lime flavor will add a dash of excitement to your regular order without it rendering it completely unrecognizable to your palate. Even though key limes are usually a summer time treat (due to their growing season), I'm never one to turn down a tropical getaway (even if it's just a beverage) during the colder months.
These drinks are also a fun, daytime way to spice up your dry January plans, offering a whisper of margarita profile. But, if you do find yourself wanting something with a little more bite, you can add a dash of the Key Lime Lemonade to a key lime pie martini recipe for cocktail hour.