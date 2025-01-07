Review: Chick-Fil-A's Key Lime Lemonade Brings A Tropical Twist To The Drink Lineup

Fast food is ever changing. New menu items come and go, long beloved-recipes (like Chick-fil-A's famous waffle fries) are changed, much to the joy (and sometimes chagrin) of its customers.

However, beginning today, January 7th, 2025, a revered relic will be revived with the relaunch of Chick-fil-A's Key Lime Lemonade and Key Lime Frosted Lemonade. Dormant since 2019, how long these drinks will be available for purchase remains undisclosed. Chick-fil-A has stated that it will only be for a limited time. Diners will also be able to add a kiss of key lime to the chain's version of an Arnold Palmer, the Sunjoy, during this limited time period with a variation of this fan-favorite drink.

Alongside the sour sweet treats, the chain is also rereleasing the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which is marinated in hot peppers. The sandwich comes with a packet of cilantro lime sauce and is designed to pair well with either key lime drink.