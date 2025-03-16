What's The Difference Between Greek And Italian Seasoning?
One of the great beauties of cooking at home is having complete control over the taste of your recipes. Knowing the different kinds of seasoning blends available to you is like having a general knowledge of the many types of paint an artist can use. Though seasonings can look similar when pre-made and packaged in a jar, the differences are noticeable once the ingredients are sprinkled into foods. Greek and Italian seasonings, for example, may appear nearly identical at a glance, but these blends are not the same.
From the types of herbs in each seasoning blend to the way in which these flavorful additions can be used in your kitchen, understanding the variations between these two can help you nail the taste of your next meal. Of course, depending on who is making the seasoning, more or fewer herbs and ingredients may be included, but there are a few key components to expect when picking up these blends from a store shelf. Understanding the key differences may even inspire you to start making spice blends of your own.
Greek seasoning has a mix of spices and herbs
Greek seasonings typically contain parsley, thyme, basil, oregano, cinnamon, black pepper, dill, and onion and garlic powders. Salt, rosemary, and nutmeg can also be included in the mix, resulting in a flavorful seasoning that adds earthy, herby notes to dishes. Whether stirred into dips or sprinkled into salads and main dishes, the dried blend can deepen the overall flavors of a recipe by inviting warm, earthy-tasting notes to meals.
Greek seasoning is a versatile blend, as it can be confidently sprinkled into a range of recipes. Whether you want to turn up the flavor of a plate of kremydotiganites (Greek savory pancakes), zhuzh up a Greek baked tilapia with a simple tapenade, give some love to a vegetarian moussaka, or add extra oomph to a loaded Greek turkey burger destined for the grill, this seasoning will bring a noticeable amount of flavor to your dinner table with little effort. After all, there is a reason gyros are so delicious, and this specific collection of herbs is one of the main reasons why. Best of all, they pair well with traditional Mediterranean drinks — whether you're sipping unique ouzo or a crisp glass of Assyrtiko along with your meal.
Italian seasoning is more herbaceous
Italian blends tend to lean towards a more savory tasting profile, and while not as pungent as a Greek seasoning, a spoonful of these spices will immediately impart an herby, bright taste to your foods. Though still flavorful and delicious, the ingredients in Italian seasoning are fewer in number. Expect basil, thyme, oregano, rosemary, marjoram, and sage in these seasoning blends. Other ingredients like cilantro, fennel, red pepper flakes, and garlic powder make the occasional appearance as well.
Some of the best ways to use Italian seasoning include topping pizza or pasta (like easy gnocchi alla vodka with burrata). Even so, the blend can also be stirred into ground meats to make meatballs or sprinkled on top of vegetable soups – like Italian green soup (minestra verde) with pastina – and seafood dishes (think of something like shrimp and summer vegetable risotto) to dial up flavors.
Because the blend is simpler, you may need to add extra ingredients to your recipes when cooking with Italian seasoning — but, depending on what you are making, less can often be more. Keep in mind that seasoning blends can vary among brands, so consider labels carefully before dumping ingredients into your recipes; include seasoning mixes conservatively, and taste as you go to make adjustments as needed.