What's The Difference Between Greek And Italian Seasoning?

One of the great beauties of cooking at home is having complete control over the taste of your recipes. Knowing the different kinds of seasoning blends available to you is like having a general knowledge of the many types of paint an artist can use. Though seasonings can look similar when pre-made and packaged in a jar, the differences are noticeable once the ingredients are sprinkled into foods. Greek and Italian seasonings, for example, may appear nearly identical at a glance, but these blends are not the same.

From the types of herbs in each seasoning blend to the way in which these flavorful additions can be used in your kitchen, understanding the variations between these two can help you nail the taste of your next meal. Of course, depending on who is making the seasoning, more or fewer herbs and ingredients may be included, but there are a few key components to expect when picking up these blends from a store shelf. Understanding the key differences may even inspire you to start making spice blends of your own.