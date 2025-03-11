The Cheapest Vs Most Expensive Drink On Dunkin's Menu

America may run on Dunkin', but that Dunkin' run hinges on the bottom line of the coffee budget. "Good for you," we say to Americano-lovers, whose straightforward combo of espresso and hot water typically clocks in lower on the pricing board. But for fans of more elaborate drinks loaded with flavored ingredients and requiring extra steps to make, the price tag tends to be a bit higher.

Today, we're exploring Dunkin's menu to determine what the least and most expensive drinks are. Dunkin' also has plenty of drinks that aren't coffee (and lots of foods that aren't donuts to pair with 'em), not to mention a trove of iconic discontinued menu items that have fans craving a comeback. But the cheapest and priciest offerings in the Dunkin' oeuvre both happen to be coffee beverages. To conduct our test, all of our data comes from the Dunkin' mobile app, based on the prices of medium-sized drinks from a store location in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY.

Before we dive in, it's worth mentioning that iced drinks almost always cost more than hot drinks at coffee shops – and we found this apparent-universality to be true of Dunkin' as well. The simple explanation is that plastic cups cost more than paper cups for businesses, plus iced drinks also require straws. But in the case of Dunkin's iced beverages specifically, that higher cost factor probably has more to do with the elaborate ingredients that go into each drink than the vehicle in which it's served.