The Cheapest Vs Most Expensive Drink On Dunkin's Menu
America may run on Dunkin', but that Dunkin' run hinges on the bottom line of the coffee budget. "Good for you," we say to Americano-lovers, whose straightforward combo of espresso and hot water typically clocks in lower on the pricing board. But for fans of more elaborate drinks loaded with flavored ingredients and requiring extra steps to make, the price tag tends to be a bit higher.
Today, we're exploring Dunkin's menu to determine what the least and most expensive drinks are. Dunkin' also has plenty of drinks that aren't coffee (and lots of foods that aren't donuts to pair with 'em), not to mention a trove of iconic discontinued menu items that have fans craving a comeback. But the cheapest and priciest offerings in the Dunkin' oeuvre both happen to be coffee beverages. To conduct our test, all of our data comes from the Dunkin' mobile app, based on the prices of medium-sized drinks from a store location in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY.
Before we dive in, it's worth mentioning that iced drinks almost always cost more than hot drinks at coffee shops – and we found this apparent-universality to be true of Dunkin' as well. The simple explanation is that plastic cups cost more than paper cups for businesses, plus iced drinks also require straws. But in the case of Dunkin's iced beverages specifically, that higher cost factor probably has more to do with the elaborate ingredients that go into each drink than the vehicle in which it's served.
Least expensive: Hot drip coffee and hot tea
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the cheapest Dunkin' drink is a tie between hot drip coffee and hot tea at $3.25. Dunkin' Midnight and Original Blend both cost the same price, as do all of the available tea flavors, which (at least at the Brooklyn location we referenced) include Bold Breakfast, Harmony Leaf, Chamomile Fields, Cool Mint, Hibiscus Kiss, and Decaf Breakfast.
If you can remember the days of seemingly everywhere $0.99 coffee (we feel your pain), there's an explanation for that $3.25 price tag, and it isn't Dunkin's fault. Tasting Table reported on the outrageous increased price of coffee back in 2022, and by 2025, U.S. coffee prices hit an all-time high with Arabica (as opposed to robusta) coffee clocking in at $3.48 per pound on the Intercontinental Exchange, per the Wall Street Journal. This 79% year-over-year increase is the result of droughts in Brazil and Vietnam, leading to poor coffee bean crop yield as well as import pricing issues due to new tariffs imposed by recent executive orders coming from the U.S.
Still, Dunkin' has managed to keep its drip coffee and tea prices relatively low, perhaps thanks to the drinks' minimal prep. The grounds get slammed into the machine, or the tea bag gets dropped in a hot water cup — baddabing, baddaboom, here's your drink. Other offerings on Dunkin's menu require both more ingredients and more hands-on prep time for employees — which brings us to the most expensive drinks in the chain's lineup....
Most expensive: Iced Signature Lattes and Frozen Matcha Latte
The most expensive item on Dunkin's menu is a five-way tie between the Lava Cake Iced Signatue Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Iced Signature Latte, Cocoa Mocha Iced Signature Latte, Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte, and the Frozen Matcha Latte (which is technically a tea beverage), all clocking in at $5.59. The hot versions of these iced signature lattes run for a slightly cheaper $4.89.
Dunkin's lattes aren't the same thing as its Signature Lattes, for the record. Its Iced Signature Lattes come in non-customizable crafted flavors, and according to the Dunkin' website, these drinks follow a basic formula of espresso and milk swirled with flavor pumps (not flavor shots) and capped with whipped cream, drizzle, and other toppings.
Consider, for instance, the Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte, which is our favorite iced coffee drink on Dunkin's menu. This beverage requires lots of ice and lots of whole milk to make, swirled with three pumps of caramel, and topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, and caramel drizzle — all unique ingredients which must be batched, stored, and refilled. The Cocoa Mocha Iced Signature Latte follows a similar multi-step assembly, loading that iced milky coffee with three pumps of mocha, whipped cream, hot chocolate topping, and mocha drizzle. In the case of the pricey non-iced signature latte outlier, Dunkin's Frozen Matcha Latte, matcha powder just happens to be a fairly expensive ingredient (although, that hasn't stopped us from adding it to our favorite cocktails at home).