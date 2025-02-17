The 12 Best Drinks At Dunkin' That Aren't Coffee
If you're in Boston, or really anywhere on the east coast, it may seem impossible not to run into a Dunkin' at some point or another. America may run on Dunkin', but its coffee is often seen as a contentious point in the everlasting rivalry between the Dunkin' lovers of the east and Starbucks lovers of the west. No matter which side of the debate you fall on, you should know that coffee isn't the only tasty drink Dunkin' serves.
Starbucks and Tim Horton's have expanded their menus in recent years, adding colorful lemonades and energizing teas. Dunkin' has followed suit, keeping in step with the competition by updating its menu seasonally with similar options. Now, hot and cold drinks that don't involve coffee are surprisingly easy to find at every Dunkin' location. The only question is: Should you swap out your coffee for something different?
Coffee is far from the only drink that can fuel your day, especially when caffeine and sugar can be added to just about any brew. We took a look at Dunkin's drinks and compared reviews and flavor profiles to determine which ones would be best for anyone who doesn't want just another cup of coffee. Whether you're looking for a fresh regular order or are trying to find something decent to drink while traveling, these coffee-free drinks at Dunkin' are ready to serve.
Chai latte
Although the rich history of chai tea has been recently overshadowed by the much sweeter concoction that is the chai latte, the latter is still an ideal alternative to coffee. It's warm, with a spicy kick to boot, and shares some things in common with a coffee-based latte.
Like a coffee latte, it's mixed with a creamy base of milk, so it's not too rough on the stomach early in the morning. You can also change up the milk if you like, with oat milk and almond milk being fan-favorite pairings. Plus, you can add flavors to the drink, just as with lattes. However, with its blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg, Dunkin's chai latte comes with plenty of flavor already packed in.
Chai also stands as one of Dunkin's more caffeinated offerings. At 105 milligrams of caffeine for a medium, it's not far off from a medium latte, though it does have about half as much caffeine as a standard cup of coffee. That being said, if you're looking to cut down on your caffeine, Dunkin's chai latte might be the perfect choice.
Iced sweet tea with blueberry
Dunkin's iced tea isn't anything too special, even if it is tasty. It starts with fairly run-of-the-mill black tea steeped and then poured into a dispenser. While you can choose between sweetened and unsweetened, the base tea will taste about as you expect.
However, Dunkin' does offer some unique additions that elevates the drink. You can upgrade your black tea by adding blueberry flavoring. You can also get a sugar-free flavoring added, too. The blueberry flavor undercuts the strong black tea without adding the same cloying sweetness as less natural flavors, such as French vanilla. There's also a raspberry option, but again, the blueberry flavor wins out. The almost earthy flavor of blueberry works very well with the stronger, more robust flavor of black iced tea.
A medium-sized iced tea has less than a third of the caffeine found in a medium hot Dunkin' coffee. Despite its relative lack of caffeine, Dunkin's iced sweet tea with blueberry is one of its best cold drink options, especially if you don't want coffee or espresso.
Iced green tea with raspberry
Green tea is often seen as the antithesis to black tea. It offers a much milder flavor and, typically, less caffeine. At Dunkin', that light flavor is certainly there, but you might be surprised to hear that its green tea actually has slightly more caffeine than its black tea. The medium unsweetened ice green tea has 1 milligram more caffeine than the unsweetened black tea.
Dunkin's green tea is perfect for starting your day off or tiding you over the last part of the afternoon. It offers a pretty, light coloration, along with a refreshing taste. You can make it even better by adding a raspberry flavor to it. Although this is offered for both the green and black teas at Dunkin', the sweet, fruity flavor of the raspberry complements the cool green tea well.
It's tough to mess up an iced green tea, yet Dunkin' goes above and beyond with its available flavor additions. You can also choose to add blueberry to Dunkin's green tea, but raspberry and green tea are a match made in heaven, so why mess with perfection?
Matcha latte
For those looking for something very similar to their normal morning order, the matcha latte might be the ideal substitution. Matcha has a long history, and is in fact a significant part of Japanese culture even today. Although it's not everybody's cup of tea, the drink offers a strong flavor that espresso fans will appreciate. And, that eye-catching color perfectly pops from beneath the fluffy latte foam.
Matcha, which is a concentrated and compressed form of green tea, has a distinct flavor — to the point that some people say it tastes like grass. Dunkin's matcha latte does have the earthy taste, but it also includes the sweet and creamy milk that makes coffee lattes so irresistible. When it comes to the matcha latte at Dunkin', this combination of flavors, plus the bit of caffeine, gives drinkers the same energy jolt as they would get from their daily coffee. Of course, the flavor is a completely new experience, though that only makes it more enticing.
Original frozen chocolate
The average American consumes about 10 pounds of chocolate per year, according to Colorado State University. And with shops like Dunkin' offering delicious milkshake-style drinks like this, it's no wonder we can't help ourselves! This chocolatey frozen drink is supremely rich, and can be combined with a number of flavors, such as caramel swirl, to make it taste even better.
Frozen chocolate is nothing new for coffee drinkers, as Dunkin' also sells frozen coffees that include butter pecan and mocha swirl flavors. Unfortunately, when I tried these drinks, I found many of them fell a bit flat. The main issue? The frozen coffees were way too sweet, especially in comparison to how much coffee flavor there actually was in the drink. Therein lies the silver lining with the frozen chocolate from Dunkin', though.
The frozen chocolate doesn't concern itself with coffee, which allows it to flourish as a chocolate lover's dream. The sweet, milky chocolate gets poured into a cup pre-lined with decadent chocolate syrup, then it's topped with whipped cream. On top of the whipped cream goes more chocolate syrup. It's a super satisfying, coffee-free drink for those with a sweet tooth.
Iced matcha latte with almond milk
There are many ways to make an iced matcha latte, and it's hard to go wrong with Dunkin's version of the beverage. Its standard matcha latte is great for coffee drinkers in search of something hot and unique, while the iced version is perfect for warmer weather. The hyper-green drink has a robust flavor that fans of dark roast coffees will enjoy. Though, the milk cuts down on the earthiness quite a bit, as does the melting ice.
You can get Dunkin's iced matcha latte with whole or skim milk, but swapping the milk out might be the best way to enjoy it. Almond milk adds a bit more creaminess without adding to the sweetness, which helps preserve the strong flavor even as the ice slowly waters it down. This also makes the last few sips a bit more palatable for those who are new to the matcha game.
Unlike its other iced lattes, Dunkin' doesn't put whipped cream on top of its iced matcha latte, which helps put the distinct taste front and center. Of course, you can always request whipped cream on top, but Dunkin's confidence in the flavor of its matcha tea is well-earned, and you might eventually regret muting the drink with whipped cream later. However, as an iced coffee alternative, you might find that the iced matcha latte is good enough to try ordering it again and again with all kinds of customizations.
Iced chai with oat milk
Cozy drinks aren't limited to hot options, and the iced chai at Dunkin' is proof of that. It's especially tasty when combined with oat milk. Dunkin' also serves the drink hot, but even when it's not steamed, chai lattes are still a warming drink. The spices that mix with the tea — cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg — come with a little kick that blooms in your chest with every sip.
The caramel-colored drink offers plenty of caffeine, making it easy to wean off of a coffee habit without sacrificing the strong flavors. Dunkin's chai tea is already a great choice, as it's made with high quality ingredients that are on-par with Starbucks' offering.
Dairy milk tends to max out the sweetness and almost wash out the blend of spices that makes chai so special. That's good news for people with a sweet tooth, but it's not great for those who are really looking for a strong chai flavor. That's why substituting the dairy milk for oat milk is such a great idea. Earthy oat milk naturally complements the cinnamon and nutmeg in chai lattes, and the flavors spread evenly from beginning to end. The next time you're looking for a non-coffee iced latte, give Dunkin's iced chai with oat milk a try; you won't be disappointed.
Chamomile Fields hot tea
Chamomile Fields is one of the best caffeine-free drinks at Dunkin'. The hot tea is soothing and, most importantly, tastes great. Dunkin' doesn't have a ton of different tea flavors to choose from, but it does bring a blend of traditional and contemporary flavors to the table.
The Chamomile Fields hot tea belongs to the latter group. It offers that mild, honeyed flavor that late-night tea drinkers enjoy so much. Don't limit yourself to nighttime chamomile tea though, especially if you want to pick something up in place of your normal coffee order. Chamomile is also great for having a calm start to your day or de-stressing in the afternoon.
Plenty of Dunkin' regulars have given its herbal teas a try, especially since Dunkin' revamped its tea selection nearly 10 years ago. Its Chamomile Fields tea received praise from day one, and continues to be a go-to order for many. It's pretty tough to make a bad cup of chamomile tea, but Dunkin's use of natural ingredients puts it a cut above the rest.
Strawberry dragonfruit refresher
One of the few times Dunkin' seriously disappointed its supporters was in 2024, when it decided to cut down its line of refreshers to just two flavors. It kept one of the worst flavors: the mango pineapple refresher. However, the saving grace of Dunkin's refreshers is its other option: the strawberry dragonfruit refresher.
This delightfully pink drink is sweet and satisfying on a hot summer day. The flavors are easy to identify, with the sugary strawberry being chased by the tart, yet refreshing dragonfruit. The Dunkin' strawberry dragonfruit refresher is a winning combination overall. Plus, it looks very pretty, evoking the sunshine of spring and summer outings no matter what time of year it is.
If you're hoping to avoid caffeine altogether, this might not be the drink for you. Those in search of a coffee substitute will be pleased to hear that Dunkin's medium-sized refresher comes with 99 milligrams of caffeine. While its refreshing juice presentation is about as far from coffee as you can get, it could still certainly serve as a warm weather substitution for just about any coffee hound.
Berry burst Dunkin' energy
Despite the debacle with Panera's Charged Lemonades, sweet, juice and lemonade-based drinks charged with caffeine have remained a popular choice for people who frequent café chains. Dunkin' joined in on the fad in 2024, promising seasonal flavors alongside two standard options, attaching the catchier "Spark'd" name to the drinks. Now simply named "Dunkin' Energy," these sparkling drinks are some of the best beverages to order from the chain.
The berry burst Dunkin' energy drink features a subtle berry flavor mixed with sparkling water and a jolt of caffeine. This beverage is perfectly primed for Instagram-worthy photoshoots and can fuel your day, even when you skip out on the coffee. The sweet berry flavor is detectable throughout, and its reddish-pink hue seems to underscore the blend of fruit and bubbly water. It has nearly the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee, but the light and refreshing taste is easier to handle halfway through your day, or even towards the end of it.
Peach sunshine Dunkin' energy
The peach sunshine Dunkin' energy drink is also worthy of note. This light and sweet beverage comes with peach and lychee flavors, which brings an almost tropical experience with every sip. Sadly, the lychee flavors aren't very distinctive from the peach. Luckily though, those peach flavors are delicious enough to more than make up for the fruit's absence.
Even though it is very tasty, peach is already a somewhat mild flavor, so when Dunkin' mixed it with caffeine and sparkling water, the result was something akin to a La Croix. While it's not a beverage you would find at other chains, Dunkin' has the recipe down pat. For those who prefer their drinks a little less sweet than the berry version of Dunkin' energy, the peach sunshine is perfect.
Hibiscus Kiss Herbal Infusion tea
Swapping out coffee for tea is the traditional route for eliminating coffee from your morning routine, but that doesn't mean you have to stick to the tired old flavors like English breakfast or Earl Grey, though they are delicious in their own right. Dunkin's tea menu includes a handful of unique varieties, and one of the most alluring flavors is the alliterative Hibiscus Kiss Herbal Infusion tea.
Floral, sweet, and a bit tart, this delicious herbal tea brings the complex flavor of hibiscus. If you've never tried a hibiscus tea before, it is very similar to cranberry, yet has a much fresher taste — thanks to the aromatic nature of the drink. The beautiful red color only makes it even more enticing, especially if you get it iced.
While it's not too much like a cup of coffee, it does offer a refreshing change of pace for anyone looking to broaden their horizons. Plus, it's one of the best sugar-free drinks at Dunkin', too!
Methodology
There have been some significant changes to Dunkin's menu, as there are every year. 2024 was particularly busy for Dunkin's non-coffee offerings, as the brand added caffeinated fruit drinks while removing some of its refresher options. Ultimately, the chain is still a perfectly good place to grab something else to sip on.
Along with my own experimentation, I relied on reviews from social media, such as Reddit and TikTok, to get an idea of how patrons feel about Dunkin's drinks. Plus, having been a barista myself, I understand just how much a drink can change based on different milks, temperatures, and which flavors are added in. Replacing coffee with something else isn't always a one-to-one exchange, but by trying to match drinks based on their temperature, bold or sweet flavors, and how much caffeine is being offered, finding the best non-coffee drinks at Dunkin' wasn't too difficult. When choosing these drinks, I considered not only the look and taste of coffee, but also how it makes you feel, what times of day or year you might be enjoying coffee, and whether any of those attributes could be found in the Dunkin's non-coffee menu.