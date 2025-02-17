The 12 Best Drinks At Dunkin' That Aren't Coffee

If you're in Boston, or really anywhere on the east coast, it may seem impossible not to run into a Dunkin' at some point or another. America may run on Dunkin', but its coffee is often seen as a contentious point in the everlasting rivalry between the Dunkin' lovers of the east and Starbucks lovers of the west. No matter which side of the debate you fall on, you should know that coffee isn't the only tasty drink Dunkin' serves.

Starbucks and Tim Horton's have expanded their menus in recent years, adding colorful lemonades and energizing teas. Dunkin' has followed suit, keeping in step with the competition by updating its menu seasonally with similar options. Now, hot and cold drinks that don't involve coffee are surprisingly easy to find at every Dunkin' location. The only question is: Should you swap out your coffee for something different?

Coffee is far from the only drink that can fuel your day, especially when caffeine and sugar can be added to just about any brew. We took a look at Dunkin's drinks and compared reviews and flavor profiles to determine which ones would be best for anyone who doesn't want just another cup of coffee. Whether you're looking for a fresh regular order or are trying to find something decent to drink while traveling, these coffee-free drinks at Dunkin' are ready to serve.

