The Ingredient That Adds A Punch Of Caffeine To Dunkin' Energy Drinks
A sip of Dunkin' Energy is enough to have anyone bouncing off the ceiling. But have you ever wondered why? The secret is guarana. Guarana seeds are a natural, concentrated caffeine source — providing the ultimate energized kick. The South American plant has a fruity flavor that blends perfectly with Dunkin's peach and berry flavors. It also bolsters a large 32 oz beverage to a whopping 192 mg (6 g of caffeine per ounce). For context, that's less caffeine than both the 270 mg in a large Dunkin' Hot Coffee (a comparative 13.5 g per ounce) and smaller energy drink cans — a 16 oz Monster contains 160 mg (10 g per ounce).
The exact amount of guarana used remains a mystery. But it's worth taking the ingredients label into account, which lists guarana seed after a brief note stating "contains 2% or less." Ingredients appear in descending order — for the most part, Dunkin' Energy drinks are sparkling water and flavored syrup. But, with a pre-existing caffeine sensitivity, it could be safer to avoid.
Does the name Dunkin' Energy ring a bell? Let's address the elephant in the room: Did Dunkin' get rid of its Sparkd' Energy drinks? In short, no, it just rebranded. Dunkin' dropped the phrase "Sparkd'" but kept the ultra-caffeinated ingredients list. Still, we do have a slight buzz kill; Tasting Table's review found Sparkd' Energy from Dunkin' has a buzz of caffeine but not much flavor. Maybe keep some mixers handy.
What other ingredients does Dunkin' Energy use?
Guarana is ultra-powerful. With approximately four times the caffeine of an actual coffee bean, it's no wonder it's so popular in energy drinks. But that doesn't mean it's a lone ranger — Dunkin' Energy uses a calculated collection of additional ingredients to boost that energy kick for consumers. Second in command is taurine, an amino acid thought to pair perfectly alongside caffeine to increase mental performance and reduce fatigue. Taurine is all the rage in energy-boosting products, so it's probably a familiar name.
It's easy to focus on the stereotypically "energizing" pillar ingredients like taurine and guarana. Don't overlook the small printed vitamin blend, though. For instance, zinc is vital for energy production, enhancing your body's metabolism of the drink's sugar, while manganese is a mineral responsible for cellular protection and energy. And the ribbon on top? Xanthan gum acts as a stabilizer, balancing everything in taste and texture. Is it any wonder that Dunkin' sits so highly in the caffeine content of 34 popular energy drinks, ranked from lowest to highest? Its recipe is far more finely tuned than you may think.