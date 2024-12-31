The Ingredient That Adds A Punch Of Caffeine To Dunkin' Energy Drinks

A sip of Dunkin' Energy is enough to have anyone bouncing off the ceiling. But have you ever wondered why? The secret is guarana. Guarana seeds are a natural, concentrated caffeine source — providing the ultimate energized kick. The South American plant has a fruity flavor that blends perfectly with Dunkin's peach and berry flavors. It also bolsters a large 32 oz beverage to a whopping 192 mg (6 g of caffeine per ounce). For context, that's less caffeine than both the 270 mg in a large Dunkin' Hot Coffee (a comparative 13.5 g per ounce) and smaller energy drink cans — a 16 oz Monster contains 160 mg (10 g per ounce).

Advertisement

The exact amount of guarana used remains a mystery. But it's worth taking the ingredients label into account, which lists guarana seed after a brief note stating "contains 2% or less." Ingredients appear in descending order — for the most part, Dunkin' Energy drinks are sparkling water and flavored syrup. But, with a pre-existing caffeine sensitivity, it could be safer to avoid.

Does the name Dunkin' Energy ring a bell? Let's address the elephant in the room: Did Dunkin' get rid of its Sparkd' Energy drinks? In short, no, it just rebranded. Dunkin' dropped the phrase "Sparkd'" but kept the ultra-caffeinated ingredients list. Still, we do have a slight buzz kill; Tasting Table's review found Sparkd' Energy from Dunkin' has a buzz of caffeine but not much flavor. Maybe keep some mixers handy.

Advertisement