8 Tips For Adding Matcha To Your Next Cocktail

Matcha is an ingredient that's beyond trending in 2024. A type of Japanese green tea that has been used in its cultural ceremonies since the 12th century, social media played a major role in driving it as a popular ingredient for America around 2015. We've moved beyond tea, with matcha now being used more frequently in cocktails, too. This can also be credited in part to the ingredient's ability to adapt and complement a wide variety of beverages recipes.

Advertisement

The distinctive flavor of match can be best described as toasty and earthy notes. It pairs well with many sweet and bright flavors given its deep, herbal umami profile that possesses the characteristics to blend well with many types of alcoholic spirits such as vodka and rum. Similarly, a vivid color elevates your cocktails to make them more visually alluring; and beyond its verdant hue, the fine powder form of matcha gives it the ability to blend into recipes easily. As a bonus touch point, matcha tea even offers a gentle energy boost and contains a high level of antioxidants.

With almost a decade of hospitality experience that includes working behind the bar, I can testify that matcha is something you should consider experimenting with and incorporating into your next cocktail recipe. The versatility and flavor is unmatched. But for back-up, I'm leveraging another expert to help explain the how and why of adding matcha to cocktails: Gregory Cole Johnson is the beverage manager for Patina Restaurant Group's Morimoto Asia, Enzo's Hideaway, and The Edison in Disney Springs. An these are some of his tips on how to leverage the power of matcha when building a mixed cocktail.

Advertisement