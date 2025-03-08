6 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Grilled Cheese In The Air Fryer

When it comes to making a quick snack or late-night meal, things don't get much easier than a grilled cheese. All you need is bread, cheese, and a skillet, and you're good to go. So it might seem foolish to seemingly complicate things by introducing an appliance to the recipe, but this is a case of don't knock it 'til you try it.

Fans of the air fryer grilled cheese say they get a more consistent result, with bread that's always crispy from edge to edge without the risk of burning. The steady temperature also means the process is fairly hands-off, with no need to adjust the heat to get the ultimate grilled cheese. With an air fryer, you also have the option to use parchment paper in the basket for an easy cleanup. If you've never considered an air fryer grilled cheese or you haven't had the results you expected, there are some things to avoid if you want to get a crispy, gooey sandwich.