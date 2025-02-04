12 Best Large-Capacity Air Fryers To Feed A Crowd, According To Reviews

Air fryers are a glorious invention. Compared to standard ovens, which have heating elements that warm the oven to cook foods, air fryers use a fan to circulate hot air throughout the chamber. Because the hot air is moving much faster in these small appliances, foods often cook faster and come out beautifully crisp and delicious.

However, if you're cooking for a crowd or even a larger family, many air fryers have one big downfall: they have a much smaller capacity than an oven. This can make it difficult to make large enough portions to serve several people. Fortunately, some large-capacity air fryers on the market enable you to get the best of both worlds. You can take advantage of all the air-fryer hacks out there to get perfectly crisped foods without deep frying them in oil, all while cooking enough to serve several individuals.

We've rounded up a list of the best large-capacity air fryers currently on the market, according to customer reviews. Each of our picks has a rating of 4.3 stars or higher based on at least 500 reviews. You can learn more about the methodology we used to select these models at the end of the article.

