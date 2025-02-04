12 Best Large-Capacity Air Fryers To Feed A Crowd, According To Reviews
Air fryers are a glorious invention. Compared to standard ovens, which have heating elements that warm the oven to cook foods, air fryers use a fan to circulate hot air throughout the chamber. Because the hot air is moving much faster in these small appliances, foods often cook faster and come out beautifully crisp and delicious.
However, if you're cooking for a crowd or even a larger family, many air fryers have one big downfall: they have a much smaller capacity than an oven. This can make it difficult to make large enough portions to serve several people. Fortunately, some large-capacity air fryers on the market enable you to get the best of both worlds. You can take advantage of all the air-fryer hacks out there to get perfectly crisped foods without deep frying them in oil, all while cooking enough to serve several individuals.
We've rounded up a list of the best large-capacity air fryers currently on the market, according to customer reviews. Each of our picks has a rating of 4.3 stars or higher based on at least 500 reviews. You can learn more about the methodology we used to select these models at the end of the article.
Ninja Foodie 6-in-1 Smart Air Fryer
With its 4.7-star rating from over 36,000 customers, the Ninja Foodie 6-in-1 Smart Air Fryer will help you realize why Americans love air fryers. This model boasts a large, 10-quart capacity, giving you more space than a standard air fryer with up to 6 quarts of cooking space. Ninja also designed this model using DualZone technology — it features two 5-quart baskets, each offering an independent heater and fan. With this design, you can cook two different food items that require unique settings simultaneously, allowing you to prepare a full meal with the device. Another feature of this model is its six preset programs (air fry, roast, bake, reheat, air broil, and dehydrate). It also has dishwasher-safe parts and an integrated thermometer to ensure foods are cooked to perfection.
With a 4.7-star rating, it shouldn't be surprising that most customers are pleased with their decision to try this air fryer. Over 90% of reviewers gave it either a 4- or 5-star rating (86% gave it a 5-star rating, and 8%, a 4-star rating). In their reviews, several customers wrote highly of its cooking capacity, ease of use, and cooking performance. One shared on Amazon, "This is by far my favorite air fryer I've had because it's six appliances in one. Dual baskets with a large capacity works well for our family of five."
Purchase the Ninja Foodie 6-in-1 Smart Air Fryer on Amazon for $249.99 (on sale from $192.00).
COSORI 9-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer
This dual air fryer from COSORI offers a generous capacity to help you cook for a crowd. It also comes highly recommended by customers, with over 1,800 reviewers giving it a 4.7-star rating. It offers two 4.5-quart baskets with independent controls, making it possible to prepare up to 9 quarts of chicken wings, french fries, veggies, and more at a time. Since the temperature of each basket can be independently adjusted (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit), you can match the needs of two different recipes at the same time as desired. This model also features Smart Sync technology, helping ensure that the food in both baskets finishes cooking at the same time for a well-timed meal.
Eighty-four percent of reviewers gave this air fryer from COSORI the highest rating, 5 stars, and 9% rated it an additional 4 stars. Some features highlighted across several reviews include the cooking time, ease of use and cleaning, and cooking capacity. "It is so nice to be able to cook two things simultaneously. It's cut our dinner preparation time in half. Everything is hot at the same time and there's plenty of space in each of the containers," one happy customer wrote on Amazon.
Purchase the COSORI 9-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer on Amazon for $169.99 (on sale from $149.99).
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer Oven
The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer has a 4.4-star rating based on over 50,000 reviews. With its 10-quart capacity, it is another top option for those looking to cook larger servings to feed a family or guests. Users can choose from preset programs for common foods (such as roasted vegetables or chicken wings) or manually adjust the temperature between 95 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit to match the unique demands of each recipe. This model can take the place of seven kitchen appliances, allowing you to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, or warm foods. It even comes with a rotating basket, which can rescue soggy fast-food fries.
In their reviews, several customers shared how pleased they were with how easy this air fryer is to use, the value for the money it delivers, and how great the foods they cook in it taste. Seventy-two percent of reviewers rated it 5 stars, and 14% gave it a 4-star rating. One customer shared on Amazon, "This is a nice large capacity. Easily cooks for 4 or more. Food tastes delicious and it's so versatile and easy to use."
Purchase the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer Oven on Amazon for $149.95.
Ninja DoubleStack XL 2 Basket 10-Quart Air Fryer
If you have limited countertop space but still need to cook for a large group, then the Ninja DoubleStack XL 2 Basket 10-Quart Air Fryer might be the best choice for you. It is up to 40% slimmer than other air fryers but still short enough to fit under standard cabinets with its 15-inch height. Each basket offers independent controls to cook more than one recipe simultaneously. You can prepare up to four different foods at the same time using its two stacked baskets. Air fry some fruits in one basket for dessert, then place your veggies and meats in the other, and you'll have a full meal ready in no time.
This air fryer has a 4.6-star rating based on more than 500 reviews. The compartment capacity, overall compact size, and cooking time are a few of the features reviewers highlighted. Eighty percent of those reviewers gave it a 5-star rating, with an additional 9% rating it 4 stars. "This ninja airfryer is a phenomenal addition to my kitchen. It allows me to cook four different meals at once. This fryer is a space saver for small kitchens. The 8qt capacity is perfect for my family of five! Each basket cooks evenly and quickly! I'm producing perfect crispy and delicious results every time," one satisfied customer wrote on Amazon.
Purchase the Ninja DoubleStack XL 2 Basket 10-Quart Air Fryer on Amazon for $244.99.
Elite Gourmet 11-Quart Dual Zone Air Fryer Oven with 2 Independent Cook Zones
When a standard air fryer simply won't meet your needs, consider this large-capacity Elite Gourmet 11-Quart Dual Zone Air Fryer. It comes highly recommended due to its 4.5-star rating based on over 7,000 reviews. You can use the divider to cook two items, each with a unique temperature. Or, you can remove the divider to create a spacious, 11-quart area where you can cook a 9-inch pizza, 5-to-6-pound chicken, and more to crisp perfection. The air fryer offers a digital control panel, enabling you to adjust the time, temperature, and lights in each section. If you're cooking two different items, you can use the sync settings to ensure they finish at the same time. After cooking, the drawer, rack, and divider can also be cleaned easily in the dishwasher.
Eighty-seven percent of customers gave this model a 4- or 5-star rating (74% rated it 5 stars, and 13% chose 4 stars). Many expressed that they were happy with the size, functionality, cook time, and crisp results of this model. One reviewer shared on Amazon, "I wasn't sure if I really needed this, but it's all the rage now, so I bought it. GAME CHANGING! I use it at least 5-6x per week. It doesn't cook your food much faster than other traditional ways, but it doesn't heat up the whole house."
Purchase the Elite Gourmet 11-Quart Dual Zone Air Fryer Oven with 2 Independent Cook Zones on Amazon for $109.99.
Nuwave Brio 15.5-Quart Digital Air Fryer
If you're reconsidering buying rotisserie chicken from the grocery store, opt for the highly-rated Nuwave Brio 10-in-1 Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven. Beyond working as an air fryer, this unit (which has earned 4.3 stars from over 3,600 reviews) offers 9 additional functions. These include rotisserie, broil, reheat, roast, dehydrate, defrost, warm, bake, and proof. It offers a spacious 15.5-quart capacity, providing enough room to cook an 8-inch pizza, 2 pounds of chicken wings, or even a whole, 5-pound chicken. You can also manually adjust the temperature in 5-degree increments between 50 and 425 degrees Fahrenheit, giving you complete control over each recipe you're preparing.
Some of the features highlighted across several positive reviews include the air fryer's cooking performance and effortless usage and cleaning (all of the inner racks and trays are dishwasher-safe). Sixty-nine percent of reviewers gave it a 5-star rating, with an additional 13% rating it 4 stars. "We use this air fryer all the time. The french fries always come out nice and crispy. I love that it has many presets to choose from and the large capacity," one individual who decided to give this model a try shared on Amazon.
Purchase the Nuwave Brio 15.5-quart Digital Air Fryer on Amazon for $179.99.
COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
If you're looking for a versatile and spacious air fryer, look no further than the COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven. This model, which has more than 17,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, offers 12 functions to help you air fry, bake, broil, roast, and more. Its 26-quart capacity is big enough for air-fry pizzas, whole chickens, and other full meals to feed a crowd. COSORI also designed this model with smart features — with the VeSync app, you can monitor the progress of the foods you're cooking, adjust the settings, or look up new recipes to try. Several accessories, including a fry basket, oven rack, food tray, and crumb tray, come with each purchase.
Nearly 3⁄4 (74%) of reviewers gave this large-capacity air fryer a 4- or 5-star review. SIxty-nine percent awarded it 5 stars, while 15% gave it 4 stars. Many commented on its versatility, overall quality, and value for the money in their write-ups. One reviewer wrote on Amazon, "Our wall oven died — [possibly] of jealousy. This air fryer carried us through a few birthdays AND Thanksgiving, taking care of multiple sides and 2 pies at once."
Purchase the COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven on Amazon for $159.99 (on sale from $149.99).
Emeril Lagasse French Door Air Fryer 360
The Emeril Lagasse French Door Air Fryer 360 offers a spacious 26-quart capacity, an attractive stainless steel exterior, and a unique double-door design. The large capacity and attractive design are accompanied by a 4.5-star rating based on more than 9,700 reviews, making this a solid pick for shoppers. The air fryer utilizes 360-degree superheated air circulation to ensure foods cook properly and come out nice and crispy. To simplify your time in the kitchen and ensure your meals taste incredible, this unit offers 25 preset options, including toast, bake, reheat, pizza, slow cook, roast, pastry, and ribs.
Some of the most highly-praised features across reviews include its cooking capability, ease of use and cleaning, and appearance. Nearly 90% of reviewers were so pleased with its performance that they gave it a 4- or 5-star rating (78% chose a 5-star rating, and 11% felt a 4-star rating was more appropriate). "Love the versatility of this oven. I've used it to rise bread dough, make toast, air fry french fries, and the other night we used the rotisserie to cook picanha. It was delicious, great bark and flavor! I can't think of anything you can't do with this machine," one satisfied customer wrote on Amazon.
Purchase the Emeril Lagasse French Door Air Fryer 360 on Amazon for $199.99.
Ultrean 9-Quart Air Fryer
The Ultrean Air Fryer, with its 4.5-star rating from more than 1,600 customers, offers a spacious, 9-quart basket to help you cook larger meals for a crowd. The basket is even large enough to fit a 13-pound chicken. To help you cook each meal to perfection, this model allows you to manually set the desired time (up to 60 minutes) or temperature (between 180 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit). There are also preset buttons for six common entrees: steak, chicken, fish, shrimp, french fries, and bake. Once your meal is ready, remove the basket and wash it in the dishwasher to make clean-up time a breeze.
Nearly 90% of reviewers rated this product 4 or 5 stars — 76% gave it a 5-star rating, and 12% selected a 4-star rating. Many had positive feedback about the air fryer's size, value, and ease of use. One reviewer shared on Amazon, "Works like a charm. Heats up [quickly] and gets really hot. [I] like the large capacity. I can fit a 7x7 aluminum pan in there. Good value for the money."
Purchase the Ultrean 9-Quart Air Fryer on Amazon for $149.99 (on sale from $109.90).
CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer — 10-Quart
The CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer offers many features that might make it a good fit for your cooking needs. First, it has a large, 10-quart capacity with enough room to fit three racks of food, a large chicken, or another piece of meat on the included rotisserie spit. This model also offers 17 preset settings to take the guesswork out of cooking and has a large window and interior lights to let you monitor the progress of your food as it cooks. Moreover, it is highly recommended by customers; it has a 4.3-star rating based on more than 42,000 reviews.
Sixty-seven percent of those 42,000 reviewers gave this air fryer a 5-star rating, and an additional 14% gave it a 4-star rating. Several expressed satisfaction with its cooking capabilities and the taste of the foods they prepared. "I absolutely LOVE this air fryer. The clear door and large capacity make it perfect for cooking lots of food at once and keeping an eye on it, unlike other air fryers where you can't see inside. I love how easy it is to clean the racks and drip tray — they can be loaded into the dishwasher like a plate," a customer who gave this model a try wrote on Amazon.
Purchase the CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer — 10-Quart on Amazon for $139.99 (on sale from $99.99).
Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials 7-in-1 Air Fryer
Those looking for a large-capacity air fryer that will make it possible to cook two separate items at the same time might want to consider the Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials 7-in-1 Air Fryer. This model, which has a 4.3-star rating from nearly 700 reviews, features a large, 11-quart basket that has an optional divider. This design will enable you to cook multiple dishes simultaneously. You can also remove the divider to cook a larger item or a bigger portion of one meal. The appliance offers seven different cooking modes: air frying, baking, roasting, broiling, reheating, warming, and dehydrating to ensure the needs of each recipe are met.
Overall, most reviewers had positive things to share about the air fryer's size, ease of use, and appearance. 71% of users gave it a 5-star rating, and 11% gave it a 4-star rating. "[This] thing is great. Food is so tasty and cooks extremely fast. Much larger than my last. Easy to use and even easier to clean. Great bang for my buck," wrote one pleased customer on Amazon.
Purchase the Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials 7-in-1 Air Fryer on Amazon for $129.99.
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill
The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill comes highly recommended with a 4.5-star rating with more than 4,000 reviews. It has a 0.6 cubic-foot capacity, which is the equivalent of about 18 quarts. It can fit three pounds of chicken wings, a 12-inch pizza, or a 4-pound chicken. Some other notable features of this model include the adjustable temperature dial for precise controls, the auto-shutoff, and the wide temperature range (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit). This model also comes with an oven rack, baking pan, air fryer basket, and reversible grill-griddle plate.
Three-quarters of reviewers (75%) gave it a 5-star rating, with an additional 12% choosing a 4-star rating. In their reviews, many customers shared that they were happy with the size, versatility, and overall performance of this model. One individual wrote on Amazon, "Since we've purchased this oven we have not used our larger oven. It heats up quickly and has many settings for whatever your needs."
Purchase the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill on Amazon for $229.95 (on sale from $195.99).
Methodology
We used customer reviews to help us compile our recommendations for the best large-capacity air fryers. Each of our recommendations has a rating of at least 4.3 stars and a minimum of 500 reviews. Additionally, we considered the percentage of reviewers who gave each model a 4- or 5-star rating. Consequently, each of our picks has a 4- or 5-star rating by at least 81% of reviewers.