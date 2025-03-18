15 Tasty Ways To Upgrade Classic Banana Pudding

We always wondered why banana pudding was made with vanilla pudding, rather than the more flavorful banana option. The vanilla flavor offers a predictable and almost laid-back flavor. But if you want to spice things up and make it more fruit-forward, consider swapping out your pudding flavor for something a little more exciting.

Some people, understandably, won't like the artificial flavor that comes with instant banana pudding. If you are in that camp, you're in luck, as there are many other pudding flavors that you can utilize. Cheesecake pudding, for example, will give you a rich and slightly tangy flavor that will really highlight the light flavor of the fruit well. If you're after something darker, though, you may want to try using a chocolate pudding instead. It will obscure the banana flavor a little bit, but it will offer a little more complex flavor than a vanilla pudding can achieve.

Regardless of the flavor that you select for your pudding, you're going to want to make sure that you're using an instant mix rather than one that needs to be cooked. The instant pudding is designed to set relatively quickly, which makes it a better fit for banana pudding than a cook and serve variety.